OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's The Hundred Women match - July 21st, 2021

Match 1 of The Hundred Women's Match will see the Oval Invincibles Women take on Manchester Originals Women at Kennington Oval in London. Two strong teams face off against each other and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the opening clash, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the game between the Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women.

#3 Kate Cross

England v India - Women's Second One Day International

Kate Cross is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Cross has been appointed as the skipper of the Manchester Originals side for the Hundred. Kross impressed everyone with her bowling in the recently concluded ODI series against India, where she picked up seven wickets in three games, including a fifer.

Cross has enough experience at the highest level. She has been a regular member of the national side off late and will be eager to perform for the Manchester-based franchise.

West Indies v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Dane van Niekerk will play for the Oval Invincibles Women in the Hundred. The South African skipper will play a major role for the Oval-based franchise in the competition. She can fetch points for you in the league, with both bat and ball.

The Protea all-rounder has plenty of experience at the highest level. She has played over 80 T20I matches and her experience will come in handy for the Invincibles. Her form with both bat and ball will dictate how far the Invincibles go in the competition.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone

England Women v India Women - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

The World No.1 T20I spinner will ply her trade Manchester Originals in the Women's Hundred competition. Ecclestone will be high in confidence as she had a brilliant multi-format series against India recently. She finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 19 wickets.

Ecclestone has been brilliant for England in the shortest format and her ability to pick up wickets has worked wonders for the English side. She can bowl with the new ball and can pick wickets upfront. She bowls economical spells and is a vital member of the Manchester Originals side.

