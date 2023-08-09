OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s  Match - August 9, 2023

In the 13th match of the Hundred Women's competition, Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women will face off at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday, August 9.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles are yet to make a mark this season. They started their campaign with an abandoned game against London Spirit Women. In their subsequent encounter, they lost to Welsh Fire Women by three wickets.

Expectations are high from the Dane van Niekerk-led side in the upcoming encounters. They will be determined to reverse their fortunes and enter the top half of the table in order to defend their title.

Manchester Originals’ journey in the competition started with two consecutive abandoned matches. However, in their third match, they defeated Birmingham Phoenix by five wickets to secure the third spot on the table.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#3 Fi Morris (MNR-W) - 7 Credits

Manchester Originals bowler Fi Morris is the tournament's second-leading wicket-taker as well as the first bowler to pick a fifer in the competition's history. The off-spinner is expected to spearhead her team's attack in the upcoming matches and thus stands out as a good vice-captain choice in the OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#2 Deandra Dottin (MNR-W) - 9 Credits

Manchester Originals Women’s opening batter Deandra Dottin faced a tough start to the competition, having scored just six runs in the only encounter her team has played so far.

However, given her exceptional cricketing skills, there is a strong belief that Dottin will turn the tables and make it big in the upcoming encounters with both bat and ball. She can thus be a vital captaincy choice in the OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

Oval Invincibles’ stand-out medium pacer Marizanne Kapp showcased her skills by scalping four wickets in one innings this season. Regrettably, her efforts weren’t sufficient for her team to cross the finish line, as she lacked adequate support from her teammates.

With the all-rounder able to turn the game in both batting and bowling departments, she is the prime captaincy pick in your fantasy XI for the OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

