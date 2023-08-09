OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 13

The Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) will take on the Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) in the 13th match of The Hundred Women's Competition at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Oval Invincibles Women are currently in second-last spot in the points table. They lost one game, while their other match was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

The Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are currently placed third in the points table. They have won one of their three games and the other two games have been abandoned.

Both teams will be looking to win the match in order to climb up the points table early in the tournament.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The 13th match of The Hundred Women's Competition will be played on August 9 at the Kennington Oval in London. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OVI-W vs MNR-W, Match 13, The Hundred Women's Competition

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, Wednesday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

OVI-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing XIs

OVI-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OVI-W Probable Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, P Scholfield, M Villiers, R MacDonald-Gay, E Gray, and L Scott.

MNR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MNR-W Probable Playing XI

Emma Lamb, Laura Wolvaardt, A Campbell, Deandra Dottin, Fritha Morris, Sophie Ecclestone (c), K Bryce, Amanda Jade Wellington, E Threlkeld (wk), K Louise George, and M Gaur.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Lauren Winfield-Hill

Lauren Winfield-Hill is an aggressive top-order batter. She can pick up points pretty early in the match and that makes Winfield-Hill a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey is a top-order batter who can take the attack to bowlers pretty early in the match. Capsey will be a key pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder - Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp looked brilliant with the ball in the last match. She can also be a game changer with her power-hitting lower down the order. Therefore Kapp will be a prime pick for this match.

Bowler - Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is an efficient bowler. She can pick up wickets in the middle overs while conceding very few runs. So, Ecclestone will be a good pick from the bowler's category.

OVI-W vs MNR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Mairzanne Kapp has already shown her mettle with the ball in this tournament. The South African international can also deliver with the bat scoring quick runs lower down the order. Therefore, Kapp will be a key choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the team.

Fritha Morris

Fritha Morris looked lethal with the ball in the first match. Morris might also be handy with the bat and that makes Morris a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for OVI-W vs MNR-W, Match 13

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Alice Capsey

Marizanne Kapp

Fritha Morris

Sophie Ecclestone

The wicket at Kennington Oval will be good for players of all trades. Top-order batters and all-rounders will have the chance to pick up the most points in the match.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Suzie Bates, Dane Van Niekerk, Laura Wolavaardt, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Fritha Morris

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda Jade-Wellington, S Smale, L Scott

