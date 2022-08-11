OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) face the Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday, August 11.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles will start this edition as the hot favorites, owing to a star-studded squad at their disposal. The Invincibles have decent depth and balance, with Dane van Niekerk leading them yet again. The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, perhaps boast the best top order in the competition. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Invincibles will start as the favorites, owing to home conditions. With both teams eager to hit the ground running, a cracking game beckons at the Oval.

OVI-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Hollie Armitage (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Hugham, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Katie Levick and Beth Langston.

OVI-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Danielle Gregory, Kirstie White, Sophia Smale, Grace Gibbs and Aylish Cranstone.

Match Details

OVI-W vs NOS-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

With this being the second match of the day at the venue, the pitch should be on the slower side. The batters will have to work hard for their runs, with the bowlers likely to get a lot of help off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being a decent total on this ground.

Today's OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy did not have the best of Commonwealth Games campaigns, but remains one of the best players on the women's circuit. Her ability to consistently tee off from ball one is what sets her apart from the rest. With some valuable experience under her belt as well, Healy could be backed to score some runs today.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt had a decent Hundred campaign last time around, forming a fine partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues. She is a good player of both pace and spin and possesses the power game to excel in the final phase of an innings. With Wolvaardt having a decent record in English conditions, she is a good addition to your OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dane van Niekerk: Dane van Niekerk was the standout player for the Oval Invincibles in their trophy-winning 2021 campaign. She starred with both the bat and ball, often coming up with clutch performances at times of need. Although Niekerk has not played much this year, her skill-set and experience should make her a must-have in your OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Linsey Smith: Linsey Smith was perhaps the Northern Superchargers' best bowler in the previous edition, impressing with her accuracy. She has been a consistent performer on the English domestic circuit and can also add value with the bat down the order. Given the conditions on offer, Linsey is a genuine threat with the ball, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (NOS-W)

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W)

Alyssa Healy (NOS-W)

Important stats for OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Capsey - 10 wickets in 10 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 12.20

Jemimah Rodrigues - 249 runs in 7 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 41.50

Linsey Smith - 9 wickets in 7 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 13.55

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Hollie Armitage, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith and Mady Villiers.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Alice Capsey.

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Suzie Bates, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs, Linsey Smith and Mady Villiers.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

