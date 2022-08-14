OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) face the Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) at the Kia Oval in London on Sunday, August 14.

The Oval Invincibles started their Hundred campaign with a fine win over the Northern Superchargers, with Lauren Winfield-Hill starring at the top of the order. The defending champions have a balanced unit with a good blend of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of scripting another win today.

However, they face a stern test in the form of Southern Brave, who also come into this game on the back of a win. The Southern Brave, who came up short in the final last season, will be keen to go all the way this time around with a strong roster to fall back on. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking game in London.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this OVI-W vs SOB-W match, click here!

OVI-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Molly Strano, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk) and Lauren Bell.

OVI-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Kira Chathli, Mady Villiers, Sophia Smale, Eva Gray, Shabnim Ismail, Kirstie White and Ryana Macdonald Gay.

Match Details

OVI-W vs SOB-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kia Oval is a good one to bat on despite there being enough help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, the batters will look to go hard in the powerplay phase. The ball could hold up a bit off the surface, with the spinners bound to come into play in the middle phase. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being par at the venue.

Today's OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield-Hill: Lauren Winfield-Hill, who shifted bases from Leeds to the Oval during the off-season, put in a brilliant performance in the previous game, scoring a wonderful fifty. She is an experienced campaigner who is looking to prove a point to her doubters. WInfield-Hill is capable of scoring big runs and at a decent rate, making her a fine asset for your OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana has been in decent form over the last few weeks, impressing for India at the Commonwealth Games. She looked in good touch in her previous Hundred outing as well, scoring a 14-ball 19. Mandhana has valuable experience of playing in English conditions and has a noteworthy record as well, making her one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Dane van Niekerk: Dane van Niekerk was one of the standout players in the previous edition of the Hundred, starring with both the bat and ball. The South African has not played much this year, but gave a decent account of herself with the ball against the Northern Superchargers. With the conditions also suiting her skill-set, Van Niekerk could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Lauren Bell: Lauren Bell is a talented bowler who can generate some pace and bounce, given her tall frame. Although she did not have the best of games against the London Spirit, Bell is known for her knack for picking up wickets in the powerplay and middle phase. With the English youngster being one of Southern Brave's go-to bowlers, she is a handy pick for your OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Jade-Wellington (SOB-W)

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W)

Danielle Wyatt (SOB-W)

Important stats for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Capsey - 25(8) and 1/6 vs Northern Superchargers in the previous game

Lauren Winfield-Hill - 74(42) vs Northern Superchargers in the previous game

Amanda Jade-Wellington - 3/30 vs London Spirit in the previous game

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk, Georgia Adams, Shabnim Ismail, Amanda Wellington, Mady Villiers and Lauren Bell.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk, Georgia Adams, Sophia Smale, Amanda Wellington, Mady Villiers and Freya Kemp.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar