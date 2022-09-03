OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Final

The final of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) take on Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) at Lord's in London on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction.

After 25 games of The Hundred, the final yet again has the Oval Invincibles locking horns with the Southern Brave. While the Oval Invincibles topped the table in the league phase, their lone defeat came at the hands of Southern Brave. They have a decent squad with the likes of Suzie Bates and Lauren Winfield in good form. But they come across a strong Southern Brave side that edged out the Trent Rockets in the Eliminator. Both teams look equally matched on paper, making for a cracking final at the iconic Lord's.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The final of the Women's Hundred between Oval Invincibles Women and Southern Brave Women will be played on September 3 at Lord's in London. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OVI-W vs SOB-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Final

Date and Time: 3rd September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

OVI-W vs SOB-W Pitch Report

Lord's has been a chase-friendly ground with all three games this season being won by the team batting second. The average first-innings score is on the lower side, indicating the impact of bowlers. Top-order batters will be key, with not much swing available early on with the new ball.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 3

1st-innings score: 94

2nd-innings score: 95

OVI-W vs SOB-W Form Guide

Oval Invincibles: WLWWWW

Southern Brave: WWWWWLW

OVI-W vs SOB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Oval Invincibles Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Oval Invincibles.

Oval Invincibles Women probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Shabnim Ismail and Sophia Smale.

Southern Brave Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Southern Brave.

Southern Brave Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Carla Rudd (wk), Freya Kemp, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell and Anya Shrubsole (c).

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (6 matches, 214 runs, Average: 71.33)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in sensational form this season, scoring 214 runs at an average of 71.33. She has five 20-plus scores to her name this season. Given her experience and form, Winfield-Hill is a top pick for your OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (7 matches, 194 runs)

Smriti Mandhana is one of the top batters in the competition with 194 runs at a strike rate of over 160. She had a good outing against the Oval Invincibles in the league phase, scoring a 25-ball 46. With Mandhana in good touch, she is a must-have in your OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Capsey (5 matches, 93 runs, 6 wickets)

Alice Capsey has been brilliant with both the bat and ball this season. While she has chipped in with four scores of over 20 in five matches, Capsey has also picked up six wickets. Given the balance she adds to the Oval Invincibles, Capsey is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (7 matches, 15 wickets)

Amanda Wellington has been the best bowler in the competition with 15 wickets to her name. She has been in brilliant form of late, taking seven wickets in her last three matches. With Wellington also capable of scoring quick runs, she is another must-have in your OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

OVI-W vs SOB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Lauren Winfield

Lauren Winfield has been in fine form at the top of the order, scoring over 200 runs. Winfield's only game at Lord's this season saw her score a 28-ball 44. With Winfield capable of taking on the pacers, she could be a handy captaincy option.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath finally found some form in The Hundred, scoring 31 runs and also picking up a wicket against Trent Rockets. The Aussie all-rounder is one of the best in the business, starring for her national team at the Commonwealth Games recently. With McGrath bound to play a role with both the bat and ball, she is a popular pick as captain for the OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amanda Wellington 14 wickets in 7 matches Eva Gray 7 wickets in 6 matches Suzie Bates 229 runs in 6 matches Lauren Winfield 214 runs in 6 matches Smriti Mandhana 194 runs in 7 matches

OVI-W vs SOB-W match expert tips

The Southern Brave have struggled against spin at times. Their previous match saw spinners pick up four out of the six wickets. This opens a chance for Mady Villiers to have an impactful performance. If she does tee off with the bat as well, she could be a handy differential pick for the OVI-W vs SOB-W game.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill (vc)

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (c), Alice Capsey, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Eva Gray, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Alice Capsey, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Adams

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Shabnim Ismail, Mady Villiers

