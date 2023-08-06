OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 6th, 2023

Oval Invincibles Women and Welsh Fire Women will lock horns in the ninth match of the Hundred Women's competition at Kennington Oval, London on August 6, Sunday.

Welsh Fire, led by Tammy Beaumont, began the competition with a match that ended in a no result. However, they secured a victory against Southern Brave by four runs in the second game.

On the other hand, the defending champions Oval Invincibles Women have been unfortunate as they are yet to get a game time this season due to incessant rains in London.

Dane van Niekerk’s Invincibles will be eager to get on to the field, showcase their skills, and add some victories in order to defend the title.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#3 Suzie Bates (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

The White Ferns veteran Suzie Bates ended the previous edition as the team's leading run-scorer amassing 232 runs in seven innings. She scored these runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 146.83.

Though she didn’t roll her arm in the last season, we can expect Bates to bowl a few overs and create a significant impact with the ball in hand.

#2 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

WBBL - Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

The South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp could get only four games in 2022. She ended the season as the team’s third-leading run-getter with 126 runs at an average of 126.

Additionally, she showcased her bowling prowess by picking four wickets. She is undoubtedly one of the most valuable captaincy choices in this OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#1 Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 9 Credits

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

The Barbados batting all-rounder Hayley Matthews is our preferred captaincy pick in the OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game. In her latest outing, she scored a quick 65 off 38 balls as an opener.

Moreover, she did an exceptional job by picking a wicket with her off-spin. Without a doubt, she enters this encounter to give a plethora of fantasy points.

