PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

Pakistan Women Under 19 (PA-W U19) will be up against Ireland (IR-W U19) in the eighth match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Monday, January 22. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Pakistan have won two of their three matches and made it to the Super Six stage, finishing second in their group. In their last outing against Zimbabwe, Pakistan earned a comfortable victory, winning the match by 10 wickets. They will hope to continue with their winning momentum and emerge victorious in this match.

Ireland, on the other hand, are coming into the match on the back of a humiliating loss against England. They conceded 207 runs in 20 overs while bowling first and were bundled out for just 86 runs and were defeated by a huge margin of 121 runs.

The Irish team will try to put in a better performance in this match and hope to give the Pakistan team a run for their money.

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Match Details

The eighth game of Super 6 of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 23 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6, Match 8

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch will be conducive to batting. But bowlers who are ready to work the hard yards and stay disciplined will get something off the wicket.

Last 6 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 102

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

Pakistan Women Under-19s: W

Ireland Women Under-19s: L

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

PA-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major updates.

Pakistan Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Zamina Tahir, Warda Yousaf, Aliza Khan, Laiba Nasir, Anosha Nasir, Zaib-un-Nisa, Areesha Noor, Mahnoor Aftab, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

IR-W Injury/Team News

No major updates.

Ireland Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Rebecca Gough, Joanna Loughran, Annabel Squires, Georgina Dempsey, Zara Craig, Abbi Harrison, Siuin Woods, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Niamh MacNulty, and Jennifer Jackson.

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Loughran

The Irish wicketkeeper will be the best choice for the match. She has been more consistent than the other options that are available for the match.

Batter

Eyman Fatima

Eyman Fatima has done a decent job with the bat in the tournament. In the last match, she made an aggressive half-century and will be looking to do the same in this match.

All-rounder

Georgina Dempsey

She is one of the most promising Irish players in the tournament. Dempsey can contribute with both the bat and the ball and hence will be a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Anosha Nasir

Anosha Nasir has been the most effective bowler from the Pakistan team. Her slow left-arm spin could wreak havoc on the Irish batting lineup.

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Eyman Fatima

The kind of batting form Eyman Fatima is in, she is a very safe choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Georgina Dempsey

Being an all-rounder, there is a chance that Dempsey might play a vital role in the match with both the bat and the ball. She will be a great pick as captain and vice-captain in the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for Pakistan-W U19 vs Ireland-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Eyman Fatima

Georgina Dempsey

J Loughran

Anosha Nashir

Syeda-Aroob Shah

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 match expert tips

Syeda-Aroob Shah, with her all-round abilities, could be a very crucial pick for the match.

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Loughran

Batters: A Harrison, Eyman Fatima, S Zulfiqar, A Squires

All-rounders: S Shah, Georgina Dempsey

Bowlers: F Sargent, A Noor, Z un Nisa, A Nasir

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Loughran

Batters: A Harrison, Eyman Fatima, S Zulfiqar, A Squires

All-rounders: S Shah, Georgina Dempsey

Bowlers: F Sargent, A Noor, Z un Nisa, A Nasir

