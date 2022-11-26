PAG vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 42

Pacific Group (PAG) will be up against Emirates NBD Cricket Club (ECC) in the 42nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAG vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Pacific Group have been outstanding in the tournament, winning their last three games comfortably thanks to the stellar performances from Mujahid Amin, Fayyaz Ahmed, and Raja Akif. They currently sit second in Group B with eight points from five games.

Meanwhile, Emirates NBD Cricket Club are struggling and yet to find their best eleven. They have only won one of their four games and are currently seventh in the standings.

PAG vs ECC Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022

The 42nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 26 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to start at 05:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs ECC, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 42

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PAG vs ECC Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes. Overall, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 172

Average second-innings score: 134

PAG vs ECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pacific Group injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Mujahid Amin (c), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fahad Nawaz, Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Raja Akif, Irfan Ullah, Himyat Ullah, Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon.

Emirates NBD Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Emirates NBD Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Yasir (c), Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Imran, Santosh Pillai, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Anuj Thakur, Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, Akhlaq Haider, Anuradha Ekanayake, Muhammad Ageel Qaiser, Lahiru Malwatta.

PAG vs ECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Shahir (120 runs in 4 matches)

Shahir has been in good form this tournament, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He is an attacking batter and also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your PAG vs ECC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (130 runs in 5 matches, Average: 26.00)

Fayyaz has made some fantastic contributions with the bat, amassing 130 runs at an average of 26.00 in five games so far. He is expected to continue his form in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Santosh Pillai (6 wickets in 4 matches)

Pillai is a talented off-spinner for his side and has been decent in the tournament so far. Given his form and ability to bat in the lower order, he is a must-have in your PAG vs ECC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akhlaq Haider (7 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 15.14)

Haider has had a phenomenal tournament with the ball so far, having taken seven wickets at an average of 15.14 in four games.

PAG vs ECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Raja Akif

He has scalped six wickets at an average of 12.00 to his name from four games in the tournament, making him an excellent captaincy option for the PAG vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Ahmed Khan

He has been a consistent performer and has been impressive with the bat. He has scored 193 runs in four games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

5 must-picks with players' stats for PAG vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Akhlaq Haider 7 wickets in 4 matches Ahmed Khan 193 runs in 4 games Mohammad Shahir 120 runs in 4 games Raja Afiq 6 wickets in 4 games Mujahid Amin 6 wickets in 4 games

PAG vs ECC match expert tips 42nd match

Raja Khan has had a fantastic series with the ball so far, taking six wickets in four games at an average of 14.67 and an economy rate of 6.33. He could be a multiplier pick for your PAG vs ECC Dream11 fantasy team due to his all-round skill set.

PAG vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

PAG vs ECC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: H Tahir, M Shahir

Batters: F Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed (vc), A Haider

All-rounders: S Pillai, L Malwatta

Bowlers: Akifullah Khan, M Amin, Ahmed Khan (c), H Ullah

PAG vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAG vs ECC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: M Shahir (vc)

Batters: F Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, A Haider (c), Anuj Jotin, M Yasir

All-rounders: S Pillai, L Malwatta

Bowlers: Akifullah Khan, M Amin, Ahmed Khan (c), H Ullah

