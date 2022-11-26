Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Pacific Group won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
PAG vs ECC
Zeeshan Abid

Bat & Wk

Fayyaz Ahmed

Bat

Fahad Nawaz

Bat

Ansh Tandon

Bat

Abhay Jotin

Bat

Muhammad Usman

All

Jiju Janardhanan

All

Irfan Ullah-I

Bowl

Mudassir Ghulam

Bowl

Rizwan KS

Bowl

Saqib Manshad

Bowl

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf

Bat & Wk

Akhlaq Haidar

Bat

Vaibahv Singh

Bat

Muhammad Yasir

Bat

Anuradha Ekanayake

Bat

Muhammad Asad Ali Raja

Bat

Anurag Nishad

All

Lahiru Malwatta

All

Sohail Anwar Butt

Bowl

Hammad Ahmed Khan

Bowl

Chakura Raveen

Bowl

Bench
Muhammad Ismail-II

 

Muhammad Imran-IV

 

Santosh Pillai

 

Umar Sultan

 

Muzammil Charan

 

Dhiman Bhaumik

 

Anuj Thakur

 

Mubashir Bukhari

 

Muhammad Aqeel Qaiser

 

Pacific Group
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
PAG won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.