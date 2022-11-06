PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 21

Pacific Group (PAG) will take on Seven Districts (SVD) in the 21st game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE on Sunday (November 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Pacific are second in the points table, winning one of their two game. They beat Middle East Metals by eight wickets in their last game. Seven Districts, meanwhile, have also won one out of their two games and are fifth in the standings. They won their last game against Dubai Gymkhana by 39 runs.

PAG vs SVD Match Details

The 21st game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 5:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

PAG vs SVD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 21

Date and Time: November 6, 2022; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

PAG vs SVD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 155

PAG vs SVD Form Guide (Last match)

Pacific Group: W-L

Seven Districts: W-L

PAG vs SVD probable playing XIs for today’s match

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PAG Probable Playing XI

Hamdan Tahir, Zeeshan Abid, Mayank Chowdary, Abhay Jotin, Ansh Tandon, Adeel Malik-l, Fahad Nawaz, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Usman, Aayan Khan, Mujahid Amin (C)

SVD Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SVD Probable Playing XI

Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif(wk), Raees Ahmed, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Sagheer, Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali (C).

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hamdan Tahir (2 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 126.92)

Tahir is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 33 runs in two games at a strike rate of 126.92.

Top Batter pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (2 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 203.57)

Ahmed has a wide range of shots, and his power-hitting ability makes him a must-have pick in this game. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 203.57 in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

Adeel Malik (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.50)

Malik bowled pretty well in the last game, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. He can also contribute some valuable points with the willow.

Top Bowler pick

Shahid Nawaz (2 matches, 4 wickets and 14 runs, Economy Rate: 6.83 and Strike Rate: 350.00)

Nawaz is a quality bowler who can score some quick runs. In two games, he has picked up four wickets and also scored 14 runs at a strike rate of 350.00.

PAG vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Adeel Malik

Malik has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. He could prove to be a brilliant multiplier choice.

Fayyaz Ahmed

Ahmed who has played decently in the last few games, is the best vice-captaincy option for your fantasy team. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 203.57 in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Laxman Manjrekar 29 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Abdul Ghaffar 80 runs and 1 wicket in 2 match

Jiju Janardhanan 56 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Shahid Nawaz 14 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Mujahid Amin 3 wickets in 2 matches

PAG vs SVD Match Expert Tips

Laxman Manjrekar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this PAG vs SVD match, click here.

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Head-to-Head League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Muhammad Sagheer, Fayyaz Ahmed, W Khan

All-rounders: Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan, Adeel Malik, Abdul Ghaffar

Bowlers: Shahid Nawaz, Mujahid Amin, Raja Akifullah Khan

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Grand League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Kashif

Batters: Muhammad Sagheer, Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed,

All-rounders: Adeel Malik, Abdul Ghaffar, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Mujahid Amin, Raja Akifullah Khan, Shahid Nawaz

