Seven Districts
12/0 (1)
Current Run Rate: 12
SED won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Muhammad Kashif *
3
4
0
0
75
Muhammad Sagheer
7
2
0
1
350
P'SHIP
12 (6)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Saqib Manshad *
1
0
12
0
12
 
0.6 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Kashif, no run
0.5 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Kashif, no run
0.4 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Sagheer, 1 run
0.3 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Sagheer, Six
0.3 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Sagheer, 1 wide
0.2 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Kashif, 1 run
0.1 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Kashif, 2 runs
0.1 Saqib Manshad to Muhammad Kashif, 1 wide