PAK vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Oct 23, 2023

Pakistan and Afghanistan face off in the 22nd match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Monday, October 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams enter this match on the back of heavy defeats. While Pakistan's bowling let them down against Australia at Bangalore, Afghanistan was beaten all ends up by the Black Caps, with both sides' fielding also coming into question.

This match-up hasn't been as one-sided as you would think, and while Pakistan do have the better win record, they've been made to work really hard by Afghanistan to get those wins and most often, matches have gone down to the wire.

On what should be a slow, spinner-friendly surface, Afghanistan can really give an uncertain Pakistan a run for their money and hopefully produce the first real thriller of this World Cup. Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials you can select in your teams.

#3 Ikram Alikhil (AFG)

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Ikram Alikhil played a crucial knock on his return to the side against England, but couldn't quite follow it up against New Zealand. The southpaw is a mainstay in their middle-order and on what should be a tricky Chennai surface, he'll need to play a composed knock and time his assaults on the bowlers well.

What was most impressive about Alikhil's half-century against England was how he took on the spinners, and if he's able to do that against Pakistan's out-of-form spinners, there are plenty of points on offer. His ownership is miniscule when compared to that of Gurbaz and Rizwan, and he should be a valuable Dream11 differential.

Usama Mir's dropped catch cost Pakistan dearly.

It was a World Cup debut to forget for Usama Mir, who dropped a dolly off David Warner's bat when he was still batting on a single-digit score, only to see the Australian opener make the most of the chance to score a cracking 150. He did, however, make a comeback in his second spell, picking up the wicket of Steve Smith.

While Pakistan may be tempted to recall vice-captain Shadab Khan straight back into the team, it will be harsh on Usama to be dropped after only one match played in harsh conditions for the bowlers. He is a heavy turner of the ball, and on a surface like the one at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he could have a really good match.

Understandably, his ownership is low, but that shouldn't stop Dream11 managers from picking him if he plays.

Mohammad Nawaz and Ifthikar Ahmed were probably the only Pakistan bowlers to leave the Chinnaswamy Stadium largely unscathed. While Ifthikar was a part-time option used to stem the flow of runs, Nawaz is one of their main spinners and he'll have to bring out his A-Game on a track where spinners tend to dominate.

Left-arm spin has caused problems for this Afghanistan batting lineup, and a crafty bowler like Nawaz can definitely recreate those problems for the opposition with his bowling. In two matches against Afghanistan (spread across five years, though), he has picked up five wickets, and he should certainly be able to do what Shakib Al Hasan or Mitchell Santner did against Hasmatullah Shahidi and Co.

He may also be required to play a role with the bat if the Afghan bowlers are on the money with their bowling. All in all, he's a perfect Dream11 differential selection for this match.