PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup Warm-Up Matches, 10th ODI

The tenth game of the ICC Men's World Cup warm-ups will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against Australia (AUS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 3.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Pakistan didn't have a favorable end to the Asia Cup and also lost their last warm-up game against New Zealand. Australia, meaanwhile, lost their last series against India 2-1 away.

Australia will give their all to win the game, but Pakistan are expected to prevail.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The tenth game of the ICC Men's World Cup warm-ups will be played on October 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAK vs AUS, 10th ODI

Date and Time: October 3, 2023; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically adept should score on this pitch. Pacers could play a key role. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here was between India and New Zealand, where 686 runs were scored for the loss of 18 wickets.

PAK vs AUS Form Guide

PAK - L

AUS - N/R

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

PAK

No injury update

Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, IU Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali

AUS

No injury update

Steve Smith, David Warner, Macus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, C Green, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

Rizwan is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick, as he plays spin well and has a high chance of scoring big.. A Carey is another good pick.

Batters

B Azam

S Smith and Azam are the two best batter picks. D Warner played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Khan

G Maxwell and Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Ahmed is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks are M Starc and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Rauf is another good pick.

PAK vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

Azam is back in his prime form, so ignoring him as captain may not be the best idea. He smashed 80 off 84 in the last warm-up game against New Zealand.

S Smith

As the pitch is expected to assist Australian batters, you could make Smith the captain of your fantasy team. He's too good a player not to score on this pitch.

Five must-picks for PAK vs AUS, 10th ODI

S Smith

B Azam

M Rizwan

D Warner

S Afridi

Pakistan vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist batters, it's advisable to pick a good number of batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: S Smith, D Warner, B Azam, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: S Khan

Bowlers: S Afridi, J Hazlewood, M Starc, P Cummins, H Rauf

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: S Smith, D Warner, B Azam, M Labuschagne, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: G Maxwell

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, P Cummins, H Rauf