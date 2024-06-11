PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 11, 2024  

Pakistan (PAK) and Canada (CAN) will square off in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 11. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the contest.

Pakistan have lost both their matches and are on the verge of getting knocked out of the competition. Canada, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.274.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PAK vs CAN game:

#3 Naseem Shah (PAK) – 8 credits

Naseem Shah has bowled his heart out in the ongoing mega event. In two matches, the fast bowler has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.87. The speedster had an excellent outing against India where he picked up three for 21. Given his current form, fantasy users should pick him as captain or vice-captain of their Dream11 teams for the PAK vs CAN match.

#2 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 7.5 credits

Haris Rauf has blown hot and cold of late, but has been amongst the wickets for the Pakistan national team. In two games at this World Cup, the pacer has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8.28. He picked up three crucial wickets against India, although his efforts went in vain. But given his ability of take wickets, Rauf is an excellent pick as captain or vice-captain of your PAK vs CAN Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Amir (PAK) – 7.5 credits

Mohammad Amir has been brilliant for Pakistan on his return to international cricket. In two games at this World Cup, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of six, which is stupendous, to say the least. Even in the match against India, the veteran picked up two crucial wickets. For those reasons, he is our top pick as captain or vice-captain of your PAK vs CAN Dream11 team.

