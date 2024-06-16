PAK vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 16, 2024

Pakistan (PAK) will face Ireland (IRE) in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 16. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 were dashed after the USA's game against Ireland was abandoned due to rain. The Men in Green had already lost their first two games against the USA and India.

However, Pakistan had recently secured a seven-wicket victory over Canada and will aim to finish their World Cup campaign on a high note.

Meanwhile, Ireland sit at the bottom of the Group A points table with two losses in three games.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your PAK vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#3 Craig Young (IRE) - 6.5 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd Metro Bank ODI

Craig Young is an experienced T20I bowler from Ireland. He has secured 75 wickets in 63 innings while bowling at a fine economy rate of 8.04.

Craig has taken 11 wickets in his last seven games, including three wickets against Pakistan in May 2024, at a decent average of 21.63. He also picked up two wickets against Canada in his previous game and will look to grab a couple more in the next match.

#2 Andy Balbirnie (IRE) - 8.0 credits

Canada v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Andy Balbirnie has not been up to the mark in the last four T20s, scoring just 43 runs. However, he was the top-scorer for Ireland in the most recent T20I series against Pakistan.

Balbirnie hammered 128 runs in three matches, including a 77-run knock. He will be keen to put up a similar show in the upcoming game and prove to be a valuable pick in your PAK vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#1 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Fakhar Zaman, batting at No. 4 for Pakistan, has struggled in his last three games, accumulating just 28 runs. However, his performance in the previous 10 T20Is was notable - 284 runs at an average of 31.65.

Recently, Zaman impressed against Ireland, scoring 98 runs in two innings, including a 78-run knock.

Thus, the left-handed batter will aim to regain his form and deliver a match-winning knock in the upcoming game.

