PAK vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 16, 2024  

Pakistan (PAK) and Ireland (IRE) lock horns in a Group A game of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 16. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are out of contention for a berth in the Super 8. Although they beat Canada, the win wasn’t enough for them to progress. Ireland will also be playing for pride after being knocked out of the competition.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs IRE game:

#3 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 7.5 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Haris Rauf has been among the wickets and is the top wicket-taker for Pakistan in the tournament.

The fast bowler has bowled with fire and has accounted for six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.63 and has a three-wicket haul to show for his efforts. He should be a part of PAK vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohammad Amir (PAK) – 7.5 credits

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Mohammad Amir has done well for Pakistan in the ongoing tournament. In three games, he has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.08, the best among his teammates in the tournament.

He will be high on confidence after winning the Player of the Match award against Canada. So, fantasy users should pick him in their PAK vs IRE Dream11 teams for the next game.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) – 9 credits

England v Pakistan - 4th Vitality IT20

Mohammad Rizwan has been among the runs for Pakistan in the tournament. In three games, he has scored 93 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 88.57 with a top score of 53.

Rizwan scored a fifty against Canada, which should keep him in a positive frame of mind and should be a part of PAK vs IRE Dream11 teams.

