PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 31

Match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Namibia (NAM) take on Pakistan (PAK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan have been the team to beat in this group with three wins in three games so far. They will be keen to seal their spot in the final four with a win today. However, they face a resourceful Namibia side who have shown promise with both the bat and ball. But against the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, they will have their task cut out, making for a good contest between the two sides in Abu Dhabi.

PAK vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

NAM XI

Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Match Details

PAK vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 2nd November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a decent batting track beckons in Abu Dhabi. However, the bowlers should get some help off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes in the early stages. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has enjoyed some success in this tournament with over 100 runs to his name. In addition to his good form with the bat, Rizwan presents value with his wicketkeeping skills, making him a must-have in your PAK vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus has been Namibia's best batter in the tournament, holding his own against the likes of Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga. His ability against spin will be key in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

David Wiese: Another Namibian who has been in fine form is David Wiese. While his form with the ball has blown hot and cold, Wiese has been solid with the bat, scoring crucial runs in the middle order. Given his experience and ability to play big shots, he is a good addition to your PAK vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali hasn't been able to replicate his PSL 2021 form in the T20 World Cup, proving to be expensive on a few occasions. However, he still presents value with his death bowling skills and subtle variations, making for a good selection in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK) - 205 points

Haris Rauf (PAK) - 208 points

David Wiese (NAM) - 361 points

Important stats for PAK vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Gerhard Erasmus - 121 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 30.25

Jan Frylinck - 7 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.86

Babar Azam - 128 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 64.00

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Hasan Ali

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Zane Green, Fakhar Zaman, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Shadab Khan, Jan Frylinck, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Edited by Samya Majumdar

