PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 29

The 29th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see the Netherlands (NED) take on Pakistan (PAK) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NED Dream11 predictions.

Pakistan have not had the best of times in the T20 World Cup, losing both their games so far. They will want to return to winning ways, with their chances of making the semi-finals looking slim. They come across a Netherlands side who have also lost their opening two encounters in the Super 12 stage. While the Dutch will start as underdogs, they have shown promise with the ball in recent matches. With the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi in action, the Netherlands are in for a stern test, making for an intriguing clash at the Perth Stadium.

PAK vs NED Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 29th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between the Netherlands and Pakistan will be played on October 30 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 29

Date and Time: 30th October 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

PAK vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 29

The average first-innings total at the venue in the T20 World Cup reads 133. However, a much-better batting track is expected with ample help available for the pacers. The previous game here saw the spinners also pick six out of 14 wickets, indicating some help for them as well. Chasing will be the preferred choice, with the pitch not likely to change much suring the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 133

2nd-innings score: 133

PAK vs NED Form Guide

Netherlands: WWLLL

Pakistan: LWWLL

PAK vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh/Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali/Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

PAK vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (75 matches, 2478 runs, SR: 127.14)

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the biggest disappointments in the tournament, unable to get going at the top of the order. However, he has a fine record in this format, scoring 2478 runs at a strike rate of 127.14. With Rizwan due for a big score, he is a must-have in your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (94 matches, 3235 runs, SR: 129.30)

Babar Azam is another Pakistan batter who has underwhelmed with only four runs in two matches. Like Rizwan, Babar is also one of the top batters in the world with 3235 runs at a strike rate of 129.30. With Babar capable of scoring big runs, he is another must-have in your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bas de Leede (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.44)

Bas de Leede has been the Netherlands' top player with nine wickets in five matches. He has impressed in the death overs, often bowling two overs in the last five. De Leede is also a skilled batter with a T20I batting average of 31.11. With De Leede in decent form, he is a handy addition to your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haris Rauf (52 matches, 67 wickets, Average: 22.72)

Haris Rauf is one of the top bowlers in the competition with a T20I bowling average of 22.72. He has had a good start to his T20 World Cup campaign, picking up three wickets in two matches. With the conditions suiting Rauf, he is a top choice for your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is one of the best young all-rounders in the world with two Player of the Match awards in the tournament. While he is yet to fire with the bat, De Leede has picked up nine wickets in just five matches. With De Leede's all-round skillset holding him in good stead, he is a good captaincy choice for your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in fairly decent form in his last 10 matches, scoring a couple of fifties against the likes of New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. The Pakistani keeper has a T20I average of 50.57, which only increases to 60.72 when he bats at the top of the order. With all signs pointing towards a big score from Rizwan, he is a good choice as captain in your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 2478 runs in 75 matches Bas de Leede 9 wickets in 5 matches Max O'Dowd 153 runs in 5 matches Shan Masood 96 runs in 2 matches Haris Rauf 3 wickets in 2 matches

PAK vs NED match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Colin Ackermann is an experienced campaigner who has played in The Hundred and the T20 Blast over the last year or so. He has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament, scoring a fifty against Bangladesh. Given his experience and knack for scoring big runs, Ackermann could be a contest-winning selection in your PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Shan Masood, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott Edwards

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes