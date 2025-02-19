PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 1

The first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Defending champions Pakistan will be meeting New Zealand for the first match of the tournament. Both teams recently participated in the ODI Tri Series. New Zealand won that tournament by winning all of their three matches. New Zealand won the final against Pakistan by five wickets as they chased the target of 242 runs in just 45.2 overs.

The two teams have played a total of 118 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 53 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 61 matches. Three matches ended without any result while one match was tied.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 1st Match

Date and Time: 19 February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan, where a total of 485 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - Will be playing their first match

NZ - Will be playing their first match

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf.

NZ Playing XI

Lockie Ferguson is unavailable

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and William O'Rourke

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 408 runs in just 12 head-to-head matches at an average of around 51. Devon Conway is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Williamson is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 1290 runs in 24 head-to-head matches at an average of around 56. Daryl Mitchell is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Mitchell Santner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Agha Salman has smashed 438 runs and taken five wickets in just nine matches at the venue. Michael Bracewell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Matt Henry. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Shaheen Afridi is in good form. He has taken 24 wickets in 11 head-to-head matches. Haris Rauf is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha Salman is the most crucial pick from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. has smashed 438 runs and taken five wickets in just nine matches at the venue.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 1290 in 24 head-to-head matches. He has also smashed 198 runs in just four matches at this ground.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 1st Match

Fakhar Zaman

Agha Salman

Kane Williamson

Daryl Mitchell

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: F Zaman, K Williamson, D Mitchell, B Azam

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, M Santner

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Henry

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan, T Latham

Batters: F Zaman, K Williamson, D Mitchell, B Azam, R Ravindra

All-rounders: A Salman

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Henry, H Rauf

