PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 35

The 35th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see a fierce battle between Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table with three wins in seven matches. New Zealand, on the other hand, are fourth with four wins in seven matches.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The 35th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 10:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, Match 35

Date and Time: November 4 2023, 10:30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise where teams make the best use of powerplay overs and score a lot of runs. Spinners come into the role in middle overs while death-over bowlers get a lot of wickets as batters are trying to score runs. The last match played here was between England and Sri Lanka, where a total of 316 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - Won three of their last seven matches

NZ - Won four of their last seven matches

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

NZ Playing XI

Matt Henry got injured and will be unavailable

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 359 in his last seven matches and is expected to play well in today's match. D Conway is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Shafique

D Mitchell and A Shafique are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Azam hasn't shown his form in the World Cup, but today his team needs him the most and he is expected to step up and perform superbly.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

G Phillips and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Santner is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Afridi and T Boult. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra is currently in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. He has already smashed 415 runs and taken three wickets in the last seven matches of the tournament. He has earned 624 Dream11 points.

A Shafique

Since the pitch is expected to be batting friendly, you can pick A Shafique the captain of your team. He has shown his class in the tournament and has already earned 449 Dream11 points in his last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, Match 35

R Ravindra

D Conway

T Boult

A Shafique

S Afridi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and death bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: D Mitchell, A Shafique, B Azam

All-rounders: R Ravindra, G Phillips, M Santner

Bowlers: T Boult, S Afridi, H Rauf

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: D Mitchell, A Shafique, F Zaman, W Young

All-rounders: R Ravindra, I Ahmed, M Santner

Bowlers: T Boult, S Afridi