PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan ODI Tri Series 2025, Final

The final match of the Pakistan ODI Tri Series 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) face New Zealand (NZ) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against South Africa by six wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, won both of their last two matches. They won their first match against Pakistan by a good margin of 78 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 117 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 52 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 61 matches. Three matches ended without any result while one match was tied.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The Final match of the Pakistan ODI Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, Final Match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between South Africa and Pakistan, where a total of 707 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - W L

NZ - W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

Haris Rauf is unavailable

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk & c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 125 runs in the last two matches. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Kane Williamson is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 191 runs in the last two matches. Daryl Mitchell is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Glenn Phillips are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Agha Salman has smashed 174 runs in the last two matches. Michael Bracewell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Matt Henry. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Shaheen Afridi is in good form. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Abrar Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha Salman is the most crucial pick from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 174 runs in the last two matches.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 191 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, Final Match

Fakhar Zaman

Agha Salman

Kane Williamson

Devon Conway

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: F Zaman, K Williamson, D Mitchell

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, G Phillips, M Santner

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Henry

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: F Zaman, K Williamson, D Mitchell

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, G Phillips

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Henry, A Ahmed

