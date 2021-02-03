PAK vs SA (2nd Test) Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Test Match – Feb 4, 2021

Pakistan and South Africa are set to square off in the second and final match of their Test series on Thursday. The match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During the first Test, South Africa were bowled out for 220 runs in their first innings. The Proteas reached that score courtesy a Dean Elgar half-century. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan with three scalps.

Pakistan went on to score 378 in their first innings propelled by a fine century from Fawad Alam, which gave them a lead of 158 runs.

In the second innings, South Africa looked poised to get a big score as Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen notched up their respective half-centuries. However, Yasir Shah and debutant Nauman Ali had other ideas.

The duo ran through the Proteas batting line-up, restricting them to a score of just 245 runs. Yasir Shah finished with four wickets, while Nauman Ali's left-arm spin grabbed him a five-wicket haul.

Thanks to their efforts, Pakistan were set a target of just 88 runs to win the first Test, which they managed to do by seven wickets. Fawad Alam was adjudged Man of the Match for his 109 runs during the first essay.

Pakistan will look to carry on the momentum and win the second match to whitewash South Africa 2-0. While the Proteas will work on their mistakes and try to even the series.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabish Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Sajid Khan

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (wk & c), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Date: February 4, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one and could favor batsmen and bowlers equally.

Not many Test matches have taken place at this venue in recent times. But from the last couple of games, one can interpret that the side batting second could put up a huge total on the board.

With bowlers expected to have a significant say in the first couple of days, one should opt to field first upon winning the toss.

