PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's World T20 warm-up match - October 20th, 2021

Pakistan and South Africa will square off in the 15th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches. The Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi will host this encounter. Both sides have won their previous warm-up fixtures and will be looking to end their warm-up games on a positive note.

Pakistan were brilliant in their first game against West Indies. It was a solid performance from the Asian side as the defending champions didn’t stand a chance.

Batting first, the West Indies’ batters struggled to get going as they could only manage to put 130 on the board, losing seven wickets. It was a cakewalk for Babar’s men as they chased down the total in the 16th over with seven wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Afghanistan in their first warm-up match. Batting first, the Proteas batters struggled as they only managed to score 145. The bowlers then stepped up as they restricted the Afghan side to 104, winning the game by 41 runs.

Ahead of the warm-up match between Pakistan and South Africa, let’s look at the three players you can pick as the captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Aiden Markram

3rd KFC T20I: South Africa v Pakistan

Aiden Markram is entering the T20 World Cup in rich form. He had a good Indian Premier League 2021 and will look to carry his form forward. Markram also played a good innings in South Africa’s first warm-up match against Afghanistan.

He top-scored with 48 off 35 balls and helped his side post a competitive total on the board. Markram is a vital cog in the Proteas’ batting line-up and will play a major role in the upcoming warm-up fixture.

#2 Babar Azam

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

The Pakistan skipper has been fantastic in recent times. He has led brilliantly and has played crucial knocks at the top of the order. Azam plays the role of anchor to perfection and can accelerate at the end of the innings.

Babar scored a fifty in Pakistan's first warm-up match against West Indies. It was a fighting knock from the skipper and he will be eager to lead his side by example in the upcoming games.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi

Northern Superchargers Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred

Tabraiz Shamsi has been fabulous for the South African side in the shortest format. The Chinaman is currently the No.1 T20I bowler in the world due to his consistent performances with the ball for the national side.

Shamsi picked up three wickets against Afghanistan, giving away only 18 runs in his four overs. He spun a web around the Aghan batters and helped his side win the game by 41 runs. With conditions favoring spin bowlers, you've got to have Shamsi in your Dream11 team.

