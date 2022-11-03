PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 36

The 36th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see South Africa (SA) take on Pakistan (PAK) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Thursday, November 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs SA Dream11 predictions.

South Africa are the team to beat in the group after a convincing performance against India. While their batters have come up with the goods at times of need, the South African bowling attack has fired in unison in all of their games so far.

As for their opponents Pakistan, they haven't had the best of campaigns with only one win in three matches. A win in this game is just the bare minimum Pakistan will be hoping for as they eye a semi-final berth. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, South Africa will hold the edge due to their recent form. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Sydney.

PAK vs SA Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 36th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between South Africa and Pakistan will be played on November 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs SA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 36

Date and Time: 3rd November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

PAK vs SA pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 36

The average first-innings score at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the tournament reads 188, indicating a good batting track. There is ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners, who have picked 31 and 23 wickets, respectively, in four matches. All of the games at the venue have been won by the team batting first in the tournament, although chasing should still be the preferred option.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 188

2nd-innings score: 109

PAK vs SA Form Guide

South Africa: L-W-NR-W-W

Pakistan: W-W-L-L-W

PAK vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for the South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs/Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan injury/team news

Fakhar Zaman is unavailable for this game.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah/Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

PAK vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (76 matches, 2527 runs, SR: 127.11)

Mohammad Rizwan has not been in the best of form in the T20 World Cup, scoring 67 runs in three matches. However, he scored 49 of them in the previous match against the Netherlands, finding some form. Rizwan has 373 runs in 10 innings at an average of 62.16 against South Africa too, making him a top pick for your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rilee Rossouw (3 matches, 109 runs, SR: 187.93)

Rilee Rossouw has 109 runs in two innings in the World Cup, including a brilliant hundred against Bangladesh. The southpaw has been in fine form all year, scoring 340 runs at an average of 56.66. With Rossouw's form holding him in good stead, he is a good addition to your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (3 matches, 6 wickets, ER: 5.50)

Shadab Khan has been one of Pakistan's best bowlers in the tournament, picking up six wickets in three matches. He has used the conditions to good effect, conceding only 5.50 runs per over in the tournament. With Shadab also being used higher up the order with the bat, he is a top pick for your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (3 matches, 6 wickets, ER: 4.53)

Anrich Nortje is another top performer in this T20 World Cup, picking up six wickets in three matches at an economy of just 4.53. The conditions have served Nortje well with his ability to extract extra pace and bounce being key. With Nortje in fine form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw's form this year has been fantastic, scoring 968 runs in 32 T20 innings at a strike rate of 176. The southpaw has 13 fifty-plus scores in 40 innings this year, holding him in good stead. With Rossouw already getting some runs under his belt in the tournament, he is a top captaincy choice in your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the top-ranked batters in the world with a T20I average in excess of 50. He has a terrific record against South Africa and has shown signs of form in recent matches. With Rizwan capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he should be a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 49(39) in the previous match Shadab Khan 3/22 in the previous match Haris Rauf 4 wickets in 3 matches Anrich Nortje 6 wickets in 3 matches Quinton de Kock 111 runs in 3 matches

PAK vs SA match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Mohammad Nawaz has not been able to make an impact in this T20 World Cup. While the likes of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have been backed ahead of him on the batting front, his bowling has not been used since the addition of Mohammad Wasim Jr in the side. Given his recent form, Nawaz could be a risky pick for your PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction team

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: David Miller, Babar Azam, Temba Bavuma (c)

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

