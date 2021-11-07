PAK vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 7th, 2021

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host a dead rubber between Pakistan and Scotland on November 7, Sunday. It's going to be the 41st match of the competition.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-final, so the upcoming contest against Scotland is a mere dead rubber for them. The Asian side looked the most complete team in Group 2, rarely committing any mistakes.

Their campaign kickstarted with a massive win over India ,and from there on, they clinched three other wins over New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia. With all their players doing well, they might try to test their bench strength in this game.

Scotland, meanwhile, started their T20 WC campaign on an impressive note by bagging a hat-trick of wins in the qualifiers. But they were brought back down to earth by the big boys in the Super 12 stage.

They have lost all four games, and have already been eliminated from the tournament. For them, it's all about trying to address their shortcomings and enjoying the game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs SCO contest.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC no.1 T20 batter Babar Azam continues to impress with his consistent knocks in the T20 World Cup 2021. He has scored 198 runs so far in four games, and he will look to add to his tally.

Since Babar Azam promoted himself to the opening position, Pakistan's win% has taken a significant boost. We can also expect Azam to demote himself in this game, as this is a dead rubber for both teams.

#2 Matthew Cross (SCO)

Afghanistan vs Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Matthew Cross has scored 130 runs so far in seven games at the T20 World Cup 2021. Interestingly, Cross is a much better batter than what his figures seem to suggest.

Cross is known for his free-flowing willow wielding. With no pressure involved in this upcoming game against Pakistan, we can expect the Scottish dasher to go all guns blazing right from the word go.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Pakistan vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

With 199 runs in four innings, Mohammad Rizwan has posted impressive numbers in the T20 World Cup 2021. He could end the tournament as the most consistent batter, as he rarely loses his concentration at the crease.

Though he started a bit slow in some of the games, he covered that up by staying in the middle till the death overs. He can attack world-class bowlers from the word go, and he can also stick till the end.

