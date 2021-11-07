PAK vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 41

Match 41 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Pakistan (PAK) lock horns with Scotland (SCO) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

Pakistan have already sealed their place in the semi-finals with four dominant wins in T20 World Cup 2021. They will be keen to sustain their momentum going into the knockouts, but face a resourceful Scottish side who will be keen to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high. With the likes of Babar Azam and George Munsey taking centre-stage on Sunday, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Sharjah.

PAK vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Match Details

PAK vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 7th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a decent batting track is expected with some help on offer for the spinners. The pacers aren't expected to get much movement off the surface, something that the batters will look to make full use of in the powerplay overs. The spinners will have a big say in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan's rich vein of form at the top of the order has been evident in the T20 World Cup as well. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has already scored over 190 runs and will be keen to add more to his tally on Sunday, making him a good addition to your PAK vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has lived up to the hype with nearly 200 runs to his name in the T20 World Cup so far. His ability to pace an innings and convert starts into big ones makes him a wonderful asset to any team, including your fantasy side for this encounter.

All-rounder

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim has been fairly consistent with the ball for Pakistan. Forging a partnership with Shaheen Afridi with the new ball, Wasim's accuracy and knack for taking wickets in the powerplay overs make him a handy option for your PAK vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has tailed off in recent games after leading Pakistan to a thrilling win over India early in the Super 12 phase. Although he ended up going wicketless in the previous game against Namibia, Afridi is still a force to be reckoned with and one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Michael Leask (SCO) - 311 points

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) - 305 points

Babar Azam (PAK) - 296 points

Important stats for PAK vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Michael Leask - 116 runs in 7 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 165.71

Babar Azam - 198 runs in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 66.00

Shaheen Afridi - 5 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

PAK vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

PAK vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Calum MacLeod, Babar Azam, George Munsey, Fakhar Zaman, Michael Leask, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Brad Wheal, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Matt Cross, Babar Azam, George Munsey, Fakhar Zaman, Michael Leask, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Brad Wheal, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

Edited by Samya Majumdar

