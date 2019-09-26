PAK vs SL, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 27th, 2019

As they usher in a new era under the stewardship of Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan begins their road to the next ICC event as they host Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Karachi. After a lot of hesitation, Sri Lanka has agreed to tour their fellow Asian country. Although the likes of Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera have opted out of the tour, Sri Lanka have ample resources in their bag to counter the hosts, who look well rounded heading into this game.

With this being their first game since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan will look to start off on the right note in what is going to be a historic match in Karachi. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka:

Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

Playing XI Updates

Pakistan:

Pakistan should field their strongest possible side with the likes of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq being key to their batting unit. Fakhar Zaman should open the batting in spite of having a poor World Cup campaign while Haris Sohail should play alongside Asif Ali in the middle order. In the bowling department, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim fill in as the spinners with Mohammad Amir and Usman Khan Shinwari the lead pacers. Mohammad Hasnain should be the third pacer to add some variety his raw pace.

Possible XI: Imam, Fakhar, Azam, Sohail, Sarfaraz (C & WK), Asif Ali, Shadab, Wasim, Hasnain, Amir and Usman.

Sri Lanka:

A number of changes are expected from the Sri Lanka side that played against Bangladesh last month. Without regular players Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis, the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka and Oshada Fernando will be looking to seal a place in the squad with a good performance. Their bowling unit should remain largely unchanged with the exception of Lasith Malinga who has retired from the format. Spinners Sandakan and Hasaranga will be key on such surfaces with Kumara's pace and bounce being a key asset as well.

Possible XI: Thirimanne (C), Avishka, Sadeera (WK), Gunathilaka, Shehan, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Udana, Sandakan, Kumara and Pradeep.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

27th September 2019, 3:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

Lots of runs are likely to be on offer in Karachi with this being the first international ODI game to be played at the stadium in a long time. The spinners should get some turn from the surface with dew coming into play as the game progresses. Chasing is preferred here with scores of 260-270 being par.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although he isn't a bad option to have in the side, Sadeera Samawickrama lacks the experience and temperament. This shifts the focus to Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who should play a major role in the middle order for the home side. His glovework is also decent which makes him a must-have in the side.

Batsmen: Two of Pakistan's famed trio of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are a must in the fantasy team. Along with the two of them, the experience of Lahiru Thirimanne is preferred ahead of Danushka Gunathilaka although he is a decent pick as well. Young Sri Lankan Avishka Fernando is also one to watch out for with the top order batsman already scoring two fifties and a hundred in his ODI career so far.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim return from fruitful stints in West Indies and England respectively. They are wonderful players to have in the side along with the big-hitting Dasun Shanaka. Wanidu Hasaranga also impressed against the Kiwis last month and could be picked for his leg-spin.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Usman Khan Shinwari are the left-arm pacers who have troubled a number of batsmen throughout their careers. They are must-have options in the side while Hasnain could also be picked to balance the squad in terms of credits. From the Sri Lankan roster, Lakshan Sandakan is a viable candidate with the left-arm chinaman bound to trouble the Pakistani batsmen. One of Pradeep or Kumara should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Babar Azam topped the T20 Blast run-scoring charts with 578 runs at the top of the Somerset batting unit. He is in very good form and should be picked as captain or vice-captain alongside Shadab Khan or Avishka Fernando. If a bowler were to be picked as captain or vice-captain, Mohammad Amir would fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Isuru Udana and Lakshan Sandakan. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Amir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samawickrama, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shadab Khan, Isuru Udana and Lahiru Kumara. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Avishka Fernando