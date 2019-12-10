PAK vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 11th, 2019

Test cricket returns to Pakistan as they host Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting from Wednesday. Despite all the hype surrounding their new-look pace attack, Pakistan come into this series on the back of a tough tour of Australia, where they were not at their very best.

While Pakistan are yet to register a point in the ICC World Test Championship, Sri Lanka have one win under their belt, courtesy of a home Test win against New Zealand in August.

With changes galore within the home camp, Sri Lanka will be eyeing a winning start in the Test series to back their emphatic T20I series win earlier in the year. However, based on a good understanding of the home pitch for the hosts, Sri Lanka will need to be at their best to pick up a win.

Nevertheless, a competitive game is on the cards between the two Asian sides as Pakistan rejoice the return of Test cricket after a long time. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs SL.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (C), Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

Playing XI Updates

Pakistan

A few changes are expected from the side that featured against Australia in the Pink Ball Test last month. While the likes of Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq are assured of their place in the side, there is uncertainty over who Shan Masood's opening partner will be for this Test.

Imam ul Haq, who played in Adelaide, managed only two runs which puts his place in danger. Abid Ali, on the other hand, has outstanding numbers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, including a double hundred as well.

Their bowling unit could also see a change with Kashif Bhatti expected to feature alongside Yasir Shah in the spin department. Fawad Alam is another player who has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and could earn a spot in the middle order. The onus will be on Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi to utilize the new ball efficiently and set the tone for the home side.

Possible XI: Masood, Imam/Abid, Azhar (C), Azam, Shafiq, Fawad, Rizwan (WK), Yasir, Bhatti, Abbas and Shaheen.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have named a strong contingent for the Test format with Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne featuring for them. Karunaratne is set to open the batting with Thirimanne with the likes of Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera following suit. Dhananjaya de Silva impressed with the bat in his previous Test outing against New Zealand and will play as the all-rounder in the side.

Niroshan Dickwella is set to keep wickets while Lasith Embuldeniya and Dilruwan Perera handle the spin duties. Suranga Lakmal's injury paves the way for Vishwa Fernando to share the new ball with Lahiru Kumara for this Test.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne, Mendis, Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan, Embuldeniya, Vishwa and Kumara

Match Details

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

11th December 2019, 10:30 AM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

As seen in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this year, the Rawalpindi wicket has been good for run-scoring with both the pacers and spinners getting some help. Both sides will be looking to bat first and make good use of the conditions before spin comes into play from Day 3. However, the weather forecast isn't too great with the weather on only Day 1 and 5 expected to be clear.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan should get the nod over Niroshan Dickwella for the wicket-keeper slot for this Test. Although he has played only three Tests, Rizwan showcased his batting prowess against Australia with 177 runs in four innings.

Batsmen: After a breakout performance in Australia, Babar Azam is beginning to translate his ODI and T20 form into the longer format. Coming into this series on the back of 210 runs against the Aussies, Babar Azam is a must-have in the side along with Angelo Mathews.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne is one of the best in the business on spin-friendly pitches. His ability to score big hundreds holds him in good stead. The likes of Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam are also decent options while Kusal Perera is one to watch out for.

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva is a viable pick along with Dilruwan Perera in the side. While Dilruwan Perera is capable of picking wickets consistently, Dhananjaya de Silva's batting prowess should yield a good number of fantasy points as well. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, Kashif Bhatti would also fit the bill.

Bowlers: Yasir Shah is a must-have in the side considering his record in the subcontinent. While the leggie holds one spot, Lahiru Kumara and Shaheen Afridi are also great picks with sufficient help on offer for the pacers. The accuracy of Mohammad Abbas should also trouble the Sri Lankans with the lanky pacer due for a big performance with the ball.

Captain: Babar Azam is set to feature as a multiplier option in most fantasy teams for this Test match. Given the form he is in, Babar Azam should be backed to score big runs against a depleted Sri Lankan bowling unit. Along with the Pakistan batsman, Mohammad Abbas and Dimuth Karunaratne are also viable options for captaincy while Azhar Ali could also prove to be a dependable choice.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Azhar Ali, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Asad Shafiq, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Abbas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Babar Azam, Dimuth Karunaratne, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Dilruwan Perera, Kashif Bhatti, Lahiru Kumara, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam