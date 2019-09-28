PAK vs SL, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 29th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Amidst high expectations, a wash-out wasn't the most ideal start to what is a historic series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, they kickstart the series after a false start with the second game between them set to take place on Sunday in Karachi. Without a number of first-choice players unavailable for this series, Sri Lanka will start as the underdogs against a formidable Pakistan side, featuring Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir. With the weather all clear for a good game of cricket, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs SL.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka:

Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Playing for the first time under the stewardship of Misbah ul Haq, Pakistan looks well equipped in both the batting and bowling departments. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq are expected to the bulk of the scoring with Haris Sohail filling in as the number four in the side. One of Asif Ali or Mohammad Rizwan should assume a place in the middle order with Sarfaraz Ahmed playing as the finisher. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan add strength to the batting with Mohammad Amir being the key with the ball in hand.

Possible XI: Imam, Fakhar, Azam, Sohail, Rizwan/Asif Ali, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Wasim, Shadab, Amir, Usman and Hasnain.

Sri Lanka:

Without regular players Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis, the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka and Oshada Fernando will be looking to seal a place in the squad with a good performance. Their bowling unit should remain largely unchanged with the exception of Lasith Malinga who has retired from the format. Spinners Sandakan and Hasaranga will be key on such surfaces with Kumara's pace and bounce being a key asset as well.

Possible XI: Thirimanne (C), Avishka, Sadeera (WK), Gunathilaka, Shehan, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Udana, Sandakan, Kumara and Pradeep.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

29th September 2019, 3:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

Although the pitch in Karachi is a high scoring one, the persistent rains over the past week might have slowed down the surface. This should help the spinners get some turn in the middle overs. Chasing is preferred here with scores of 260-270 being par.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although both keepers, Sadeera Samawickrama and Sarfaraz Ahmed, are good options to have in the fantasy team, it should be the Sri Lankan who should be preferred. Given the strength of the Pakistan batting unit, Sarfaraz Ahmed might not get enough overs to bat and score runs. On the other hand, Samawickrama bats in the top order which makes him a worth-while option.

Batsmen: Two of Pakistan's famed trio of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are a must in the fantasy team. Along with the two of them, the experience of Lahiru Thirimanne is preferred ahead of Danushka Gunathilaka although he is a decent pick as well. Young Sri Lankan Avishka Fernando is also one to watch out for with the top order batsman already scoring two fifties and a hundred in his ODI career so far.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim return from fruitful stints in West Indies and England respectively. They are wonderful players to have in the side along with the big-hitting Dasun Shanaka. Wanidu Hasaranga also impressed against the Kiwis last month and could be picked for his leg-spin.

Bowlers: With overcast conditions set to engulf the stadium, no one is as dangerous as Mohammad Amir with the new ball. The left-arm pacer is one of the best in the white-ball formats and is a must-have player in the fantasy team. Along with him, one of Mohammad Hasnain or Usman Khan Shinwari should suffice. Nuwan Pradeep is also known for his ability to swing the ball. He is another great candidate to pick in the side. A spinner would also do the trick with Sandakan being a great option to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Babar Azam is bound to be the captain or vice-captain in majority of the fantasy teams. Along with him, Shadab Khan and Avishka Fernando are also very good options to back with the captaincy. Explosive opener Fakhar Zaman didn't have a memorable World Cup campaign and will be looking to make amends on Sunday with a good knock.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Isuru Udana and Lakshan Sandakan. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Amir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Nuwan Pradeep. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Avishka Fernando