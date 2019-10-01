PAK vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Oct 2nd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled on Wednesday, with a series win in sight for the home side. After a thoroughly professional performance with the bat, Pakistan had Usman Khan Shinwari starring with a five-wicket haul to negate a record stand between Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka in the second ODI.

Although they don't have the services of a number of first-team stars, Sri Lanka did give the Pakistan side some food for thought with their performance. Pakistan will fancy their chances of a first home series win in a long time but would be wary of the threat the young and fearless Sri Lankan side possess, as the two sides head into the final ODI in Karachi.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka

Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara

Playing XI Updates

Pakistan

Pakistan should remain unchanged from the previous game. In Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, the hosts have a dependable trio who could be among the runs on a flat track. Usman Khan Shinwari picked five wickets in the 2nd ODI and would love to seal a place in the side before Shaheen Afridi joins the roster. Haris Sohail did well batting at number four and should be given a longer run in the middle order alongside Iftikhar. Watch out for Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim with the ball in hand as well.

Possible XI: Imam, Zaman, Azam, Iftikhar, Haris, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Wasim, Shadab, Amir, Wahab and Usman

Sri Lanka:

Although they did end up on the losing side, Sri Lanka should persist with the same set of players for this game. Their top-order needs to step against the likes of Amir and Usman. None of their top five were able to get going, with only Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka's stand giving the home side a scare. Their bowling looks one dimensional and hasn't posed much of a threat. Wanidu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara did trouble the Pakistan batsman on occasions and will be key in this game.

Possible XI: Samawickrama (WK), Avishka, Oshada, Thirimanne (C), Shehan, Gunathilaka, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Udana, Pradeep and Kumara

Match Details

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

2nd October 2019, 3:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A flat deck is on offer at the National Stadium with another high-scoring game expected between the two Asian sides. Although there is some turn and swing on offer, the wicket should stay true to its nature and help stroke-making. Expect the spinners to play a major part as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Considering the strength in the Pakistan batting line-up, Sarfaraz Ahmed wouldn't be getting sufficient time in the middle. This paves the way for the selection of Sadeera Samawickrama, who is an attacking opener with a lot of potential for Sri Lanka.

Batsmen: Two of Pakistan's famed trio of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are a must in the fantasy team. Along with the two of them, the experience of Lahiru Thirimanne is preferred ahead of Danushka Gunathilaka, although he is a decent pick as well. Avishka Fernando wasn't able to trouble the scorers in the previous game but should make amends in this crucial encounter.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim picked three wickets among themselves in the first game. They are wonderful players to have in the side along with the big-hitting Dasun Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya. Wanidu Hasaranga also impressed in the first game while picking two wickets and is a good option as well.

Bowlers: Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohd Amir are great exponents of swing bowling and will be key on this surface. Along with Isuru Udana, both of them are great options. Lahiru Kumara did trouble the Pakistan batsmen and looks to be a great asset as well for this game.

Captain: Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are the front-runners for captaincy, given the form they showed in the previous game. While the Sri Lankans aren't expected to pose a fight against a formidable Pakistan side, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan are viable options as well

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samawickrama, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohd Amir and Isuru Udana. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohd Amir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samawickrama, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohd Amir and Isuru Udana. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan