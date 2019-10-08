PAK vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 9th, 2019

After a fairly one-sided ODI series, a second-string Sri Lanka side has taken to the T20 format quite well. Over the last week or so, the Sri Lankans have completed dominated the home side with the series already done and dusted. The final T20 match between the two sides is scheduled on Wednesday at the very same venue in Lahore. With the series already in their bag, Sri Lanka might be tempted to go for the kill although it would be a very big ask against the likes of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. As for the home side, Pakistan is expected to go all out to add some respectability to the scoreline. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim, Mohd Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Amir, Mohd Hasnain, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Mohd Amir and Umar Akmal could be the victims of what has been a poor series so far for the home side. They should be replaced with Usman Khan Shinwari and Haris Sohail, both of whom had great outings in the ODI format against the very same opposition. Better performances are expected from Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, who haven't done justice to their reputation in the previous two games. Sarfraz Ahmed could drop down to accommodate Haris Sohail in the middle order. There is a possibility of Mohd Nawaz getting a game as well at the expense of Imad Wasim although it is highly unlikely.

Possible XI: Zaman, Shahzad, Azam, Sohail, Sarfraz (WK&C), Asif Ali, Shadab, Wasim, Wahab, Usman and Amir/Hasnain.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka will also look to make a few changes to give game time to the likes of Angelo Perera and Lahiru Madushanka. The man of the hour, Nuwan Pradeep has been in brilliant form with early wickets in both games and has been ably supported by Hasaranga and Udana. Their top three of Avishka, Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in fine form with Dasun Shanaka being one to watch out for towards the end of the innings.

Possible XI: Avishka, Gunathilaka, Rajapaksa, Minod(WK), Shanaka(C), Shehan, Udana, Madushanka, Sandakan, Hasaranga and Pradeep.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20

9th October 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous games, Pakistan and Sri Lanka should come across a decent wicket which promises runs galore. With some swing on offer with the new ball, bowlers should be kept interested early on, making for a good contest between bat and ball.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed is the obvious choice for the wicket-keeper spot with his counterpart Minod Bhanuka batting too deep down the order. Although Sarfaraz is yet to make an impact at the number four spot, he should be backed to score some runs in Lahore.

Batsmen: Babar Azam is a must-have in the fantasy side regardless of the opposition and format. Along with him, the in-form duo of Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa should also be sufficient with Avishka Fernando also a good alternative. One of Haris Sohail or Fakhar Zaman should do the trick as the fourth batsmen in the fantasy side.

Allrounders: While Dasun Shanaka is one to watch out for in the match, Imad Wasim is also a good option depending on his inclusion in the fantasy side. Along with the aforementioned duo, Shehan Jayasuriya would also make for a great pick.

Bowlers: Shadab Khan is a genuine wicket-taking threat and should pick a wicket or two on Wednesday. Along with the young leggie, Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana are viable candidates as well. One of Usman Khan Shinwari or Wahab Riaz should round the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Babar Azam and Avishka Fernando are the preferred options for captaincy with their ability with the bat being well known to the cricketing fraternity. Along with them, the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Usman Khan Shinwari are also decent options considering the recent form in the ODI format.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Avishka Fernando, Banuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Nuwan Pradeep. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Danushka Gunathilaka, Banuka Rajapaksa, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shadab Khan and Isuru Udana. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Avishka Fernando