PAK vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – 10th Oct, 2023

Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in the eighth match of the 2023 ODI Men's World Cup on Tuesday, October 10, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two teams couldn't have had more contrasting opening matches. Pakistan faced arguably the easiest opponent on paper in this World Cup in the Netherlands and walked away with an 86-run win. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, was up against South Africa and lost by 102 runs.

Sri Lanka will be boosted by the availability of Maheesh Theekshana but will have to be at their best to beat a strong Pakistan side. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a top-order collapse against the Dutch and will want to avoid a repeat of that this time around.

On that note, let's look at three differential picks you could select for your Dream11 teams.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

The Sri Lankan assistant coach was pleased that Maheesh Theekshana would be available for selection in this crucial game after he missed the first match due to a hamstring niggle.

The Sri Lankan bowling looked toothless apart from Dilshan Madushanka, and on what's set to be another good batting track, they'll welcome their main wicket-taking threat back into the side.

Theekshana has the ability to bowl at different stages of the match, including the death overs, and could easily pick up 2-3 wickets in this match. Since he wasn't a part of their playing XI in the last match, his ownership should be pretty low, and he could be a valuable differential pick.

#2 Hasan Ali (PAK)

Hasan Ali bowled economically and accurately against the Netherlands.

Hasan Ali has big shoes to fill for Pakistan as he takes Naseem Shah's place in the side. However, the pacer looks to be doing a good job of it and put in a good performance in the first game against the Netherlands. He did well to pick up the early wicket of Max O'Dowd before returning later to help clean out the tail.

The Sri Lankan batting order is very long, and they'll definitely put up a good fight in this match. Hasan's advantage is that he'll open with the new ball, return for a stint in the middle overs, and will also be part of Pakistan's death bowling plans.

Like Theekshana, he's another bowler who's capable of bowling at all stages of the match and is a proven wicket-taker. With all the focus on Shaheen and Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali could sneak under the radar and be the highest wicket-taker in this match. He's certainly worth a punt.

#1 Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL)

Sri Lanka's No.4 Sadeera Samarawickrama got off to a good start against South Africa, but a soft dismissal of Gerald Coetzee's bowling meant that he couldn't make the most of it.

However, he is one of the most talented batters this Sri Lankan side have produced, and on what should be a quality batting track, he's someone who could get a big score.

In his most recent appearance against Pakistan, he made a valiant 51-ball 48 to support Kusal Mendis and handled the Pakistan spinners really well. If he can get into a similar headspace today, he could end up being a really handy Dream11 differential pick.