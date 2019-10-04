PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Oct 5th, 2019

Pakistan and Sri Lanka put forth an exhibition as they featured in a historic ODI series earlier this week. Now, the action shifts to the shortest format as the two sides look to build towards the next ICC event - ICC T20 World Cup 2020. While Sri Lanka will once again field a second-string side, Pakistan are still coming to terms with Misbah ul Haq's ideology. Although he did do a great job in the ODI series, the margin of error in the T20s makes it tough for even a person of his calibre. Nevertheless, an entertaining game of cricket awaits with the Pakistan fans rooting for yet another landslide win at the expense of their fellow Asian county.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim, Mohd Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Amir, Mohd Hasnain, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Although Ahmed Shahzad has been drafted into the side, it should be Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order in all likelihood. If Misbah does opt for Azam to bat at number three, Shahzad would be the ideal replacement. While Haris Sohail and Iftikhar Ahmed should take up a role in the middle order, Asif Ali is a possible option for them as well. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan will be crucial on these surface while Mohd Amir looks to continue his good form in the T20s as well.

Possible XI: Babar, Zaman, Sohail, Iftikhar, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz (WK&C?, Imad, Shadab, Wahab, Hasnain and Amir.

Sri Lanka:

Although they don't have the services of a few first-choice players, Sri Lanka has the talent to trouble the Pakistanis with Dasun Shanaka leading the side for the first time. Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando will be key in the batting unit which also should feature Minod Bhanuka and Shehan Jayasuriya. Isuru Udana should return to the side with two spinners in Hasaranga and Sandakan set to feature in Lahore.

Possible XI: Gunathilaka, Avishka, Samarawickrama(WK), Bhanuka, Shehan, Shanaka (C), Perera, Udana, Pradeep, Sandakan and Hasaranga

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20-I

5th October 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

The pitch should be similar to the one in Karachi with lots of runs on offer for the batsmen. While the ball might not swing too much, spinners will find some solace as the game progresses. Chasing would be the preferred choice upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Depending on who would play, either of Minod Bhanuka or Sadeera Samawickrama should make it to the fantasy side. Although Sarfaraz Ahmed is an able batsman, the strength of the Pakistan top order might not give the captain much time in the middle to earn many points.

Batsmen: Babar Azam had an exceptional stint with Somerset as he scored over 500 runs including a century alongside Tom Banton. Along with Fakhar Zaman and possibly Asif Ali, Babar Azam would be a worthwhile option in the fantasy side. From the Sri Lankan roster, Avishka Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka, who scored a hundred in the third ODI, should suffice.

Allrounders: Although a couple of quality options do make a case for themselves, Imad Wasim's record in international T20s makes him a great candidate. Along with the Pakistan all-rounder, Shehan Jayasuriya is also a decent pick considering his recent form and the number of left-handers in the Pakistan line-up.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir is a must-have in the side with the left-arm pacer being one of the most lethal bowlers with the new ball. Shadab Khan's leg-spin is another outlet for wickets and fantasy points while the likes of Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan and Udana should round the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: In all likelihood, Babar Azam will be the captain or vice-captain in most fantasy teams and rightly so. His record in the shortest format is irresistible and should score some runs in Lahore. Other captaincy options would include the likes of Dasun Shanaka, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samawickrama, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samawickrama, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Imad Wasim, Wanidu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Shadab Khan and Mohd Amir. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohd Amir