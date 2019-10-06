PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 28 // 06 Oct 2019, 23:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Pakistan suffered a huge set back in what is their preferred format on Saturday. Against a second-string Sri Lankan side, Pakistan succumbed to a huge defeat with the second T20 holding lot of value for either side on Monday. While a series win on the line for the tourists, Dasun Shanaka and his men should be motivated to deal another killer blow although the Pakistan side will be on its toes. Nevertheless, the home side are still the favourites for this game with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Babar Azam turning out for them at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs SL.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim, Mohd Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Amir, Mohd Hasnain, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samawickrama, Minod Bhanuka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman should come into the side at the expense of Ahmed Shahzad while the rest of the side should remain unchanged for this crucial game. Umar Akmal, who batted in the top order in the previous game, wasn't able to trouble the scorers but is expected to make amends along with Babar Azam. Their depth in batting is admirable while their bowlers have also done a decent job with Mohammad Hasnain even picking a hat-trick. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan take care of the spin department with the onus on Mohammad Amir to pick a few early wickets.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Zaman, Azam, Akmal, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Iftikhar, Asif Ali, Wasim, Shadab, Amir, Hasnain and Ashraf

Sri Lanka:

As for the Sri Lankans, they should alter or tinker with a winning combination. Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando look well settled at the top of the order with the likes of Bhanuka and Shanaka following them. Shehan Jayasuriya acts as the floater in case a quick wicket falls. Their bowling also possesses decent variety with Udana and Pradeep proving their ability with the ball on Saturday. More of the same is expected from them in this game as well with a series win beckoning.

Possible XI: Avishka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka, Shehan, Shanaka(C), Minod(WK), Udana, Hasaranga, Pradeep, Rajitha and Sandakan

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20

7th October 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

Lahore did produce a competitive wicket in the previous game and should be no different on Monday. While the powerplay overs are going to be crucial for either side, the spinners should get some turn as the game progresses. Chasing is still the preferred option with 160-170 being par on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to bat in the middle order which makes him a worthwhile option. Although the Pakistan captain would alone be sufficient, the selection of Minod Bhanuka as the second keeper could make way for other established players, in terms of credits, to be picked as well.

Batsmen: Babar Azam is a must-have in the side with the Pakistan opener bound to feature in most fantasy sides for this game. Along with him, the in-form Danushka Gunathilaka would also make for a good pick while Umar Akmal should be backed to score some runs. One of Asif Ali or Avishka Fernando should suffice as the fourth pick in the batting department.

Allrounders: Imad Wasim is a very wily bowler who currently ranks as the second-best bowler in the charts. Along with Dasun Shanaka, he should be backed to bring in some fantasy points. If an extra option is needed, Faheem Ashraf could fill in as well.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain were impressive in the first game and will be in the reckoning in this game as well. Along with them, Shadab Khan and Isuru Udana, who have ample experience playing all across the world, would also be great options. Although he didn't pick a wicket in the previous game, Sandakan could be a good punt as well.

Captain: Babar Azam and Shadab Khan are the front-runners for captaincy given their records in the format, not to mention their talent. If one were to pick a Sri Lankan player as captain or vice-captain, Avishka Fernando would be an ideal choice.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Imad Wasim, Mohd Amir, Shadab Khan, Isuru Udana and Lakshan Sandakan. Captain : Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Minod Bhanuka, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wanidu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Mohd Hasnain and Shadab Khan. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Avishka Fernando