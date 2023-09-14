PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Asia Cup 2023 will see another famous Asian cricketing rivalry, where Pakistan (PAK) will square off against Sri Lanka (SL). The match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, player stats, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka won the last Asia Cup and will try their best to make their impact in this year's edition too. They have won three of their last four matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, are here after losing to India by a massive margin of 228 runs.

They have won two of their last three matches, while one match got abandoned due to rain. The team which wins this match will play Asia Cup 2023 finals along with India on September 17.

Sri Lanka will try their best to win this match for their home fans, but Pakistan seems to be a more balanced side and might be favorites to win it.

PAK vs SL Match Details

The 11th match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 14 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs SL, Match 11

Date and Time: 14th September 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the last match of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka was played. The pitch looked well-balanced with ample opportunities for both bowlers and batters.

Fans can expect a good scoring match with spinners getting some crucial wickets. In the last match, a total of 385 runs were scored and all 20 wickets were picked up.

PAK vs SL Form Guide

PAK - W N/R W L

SL - W W W L

PAK vs SL Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

Haris Rauf has an injury and is unavailable for this match. Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and replaced with Zaman Khan.

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

PAK vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best batter pick from Sri Lanka for today's match. He has a very good ODI average against Pakistan and is in top-notch form. M Rizwan is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

B Azam

B Azam and Imam ul Haq are both good batter options for today's match. Both the top-order batters are expected to score well. C Asalanka is another good choice for today's match.

All-rounders

S Khan

D Wellalage and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. De Silva is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the middle order and has also started bowling in the Asia Cup.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is no doubt Shaheen Afridi. He has a terrific record against Sri Lanka and might shine again today. M Theekshana is another good pick on this spinning pitch. You might see him bowl in the powerplay and get the Pakistan openers.

PAK vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

B Azam's terrific record in ODIs makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has an overall average of 58.5 in ODI cricket with a strike rate of 89.2. He hasn't shown his best form in the Asia Cup yet, but is too good a player to miss out again.

S Khan

The pitch is expected to remain the same as the previous match, so you will see spinners come into play. This makes S Khan another good captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs SL, Match 11

S Afridi

B Azam

D Wellalage

I Ul Haq

S Khan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the middle order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, C Asalanka

All-rounders: D Wellalage, D De Silva, S Khan

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Theekshana, M Pathirana

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, M Haris

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: D Wellalage, D De Silva, S Khan, D Shanaka, M Nawaz

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Wasim