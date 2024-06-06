PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against United States of America (USA) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Thursday, June 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan will be playing their first match of this tournament. They recently played a T20I series against England and lost 2-0. The United States of America, on the other hand, played beautifully against Canada and won their first match by 7 wickets.

These two squads have never played a T20I match against each other. So, this will be a good battle to watch.

PAK vs USA Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs USA, 11th Match

Date and Time: June 6, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match, with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20 match here was played between the Netherlands and Nepal, where a total of 215 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PAK vs USA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PAK - L N/R L N/R W

USA - W N/R N/R L W

PAK vs USA Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar

PAK vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and is a sensible batter who plays according to the situation. Andries Gous is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Babar Azam

Aaron Jones and Babar Azam are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Azam will lead the team and bat in the top order. He is in excellent form and can perform well in today's match. Fakhar Zaman is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Anderson is batting in the middle order and also bowling at least 2 overs. Steven Taylor is another good all-rounder option who will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. This pitch is good for swing bowlers and Afridi will definitely test USA's top order with some lethal deliveries. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir are other good bowlers for today's match.

PAK vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the most crucial players for Pakistan. He will bat in the top order, and his batting style will definitely suit this pitch. He has smashed 4023 runs in 119 T20I matches at an average of 41.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi will lead the lethal bowling attack of Pakistan. He has the capabilities of swinging the ball in both directions. He has taken 91 wickets in 66 T20I matches with an economy rate of just 7.73.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs USA, 11th Match

Haris Rauf

Shaheen Afridi

Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, A Gous

Batters: B Azam, A Jones, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Khan, C Anderson, S Taylor

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, N Shah

Pakistan vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Khan, C Anderson, S Taylor, S van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, N Shah, M Amir

