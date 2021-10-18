PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) will face each other in a warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday as part of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preparations.

Defending champions West Indies head into this World Cup as hot favorites, given the plethora of stars they have in their ranks. However, their squad needs some fine-tuning, something they will look to do in the warm-ups. They face a strong Pakistan side that have a number of questions to answer ahead of their opening World Cup encounter. With both teams looking to ease into the T20 World Cup, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Dubai.

PAK vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh

Match Details

PAK vs WI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 10

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, making for a great contest between the bat and ball. There isn't much movement on offer for the pacers, and the batters will look to take advantage it. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, with wickets in hand being key towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first under the scorching Dubai heat, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in sublime form for Pakistan, even earning promotion to the top of the order alongside Babar Azam. His ability to convert starts into big scores makes him a good asset to your PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis showed glimpses of his attacking prowess in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals (RR), holding him in good stead ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Lewis has ample experience of playing in the UAE and given the form that he is in, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has had to overcome injury concerns over the last few weeks and didn't feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 playoffs. With game-time and match practice being the priority in these warm-up games, Russell should play a major role today.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has enjoyed some success across all formats for Pakistan over the last year or so. His accuracy and variations are bound to be a handful in the shorter format. His exploits in the UAE leg of the PSL hold him in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Ravi Rampaul (WI)

Evin Lewis (WI)

Important stats for PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2204 runs in 61 T20Is, Bat Average: 46.89

Hasan Ali - 52 wickets in 41 T20I innings, Bowl Average: 21.73

Evin Lewis - 1318 runs in 45 T20I matches, Bat Average: 31.38

PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam, Andre Russell, Mohd Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam, Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

Edited by Samya Majumdar