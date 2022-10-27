PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on Pakistan (PAK) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Thursday, October 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ZIM Dream11 predictions.

Pakistan did not have the best of starts to their T20 World Cup campaign, coming out on the wrong side of a last-ball thriller against India. However, Pakistan found solace in the way their middle order performed after their openers perished in the powerplay. With their bowling attack also looking well-balanced, Pakistan will fancy a win in this fixture but come across a spirited Zimbabwean side who have shown promise in their T20 World Cup journey so far.

While they start as underdogs, Zimbabwe will bank on the likes of Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani, who boast franchise league experience. All in all, an intriguing game beckons with two valuable points at stake.

PAK vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 24th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be played on October 27 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 24

Date and Time: 27th October 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

PAK vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 24

Although the average first-innings score at the venue in this T20 World Cup reads 135, a relatively high-scoring game is on the cards. Pacers have accounted for 66 percent of the wickets in the two games on this ground. While a few clouds are expected to hover about, rain is unlikely to have a say in the outcome of the game. Three out of the last four games at the venue have seen the chasing side come out victorious.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 135

2nd-innings score: 136

PAK vs ZIM Form Guide

Zimbabwe: WWLWL

Pakistan: WLWWL

PAK vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (74 matches, 2464 runs, SR: 127.47)

Mohammad Rizwan had a rare off-day against India, unable to get going at the top of the order. However, Rizwan is a prolific run-scorer in this format with 2464 runs at an average of 51.33. With Rizwan due for a big score, he is a top pick for your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (93 matches, 3231 runs, SR: 129.60)

Babar Azam, like his opening partner Rizwan, failed to get going against India. Despite his failure, Azam is one of the top-ranked batters with a T20I average of 43.08. With Azam capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (4 matches, 136 runs, 5 wickets)

Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's best performer in the T20 World Cup, scoring 136 runs and picking up five wickets in four matches. While his bowling has added variety to the Zimbabwean bowling attack, it is Raza's ability to take on the bowling with his explosive batting that stands out. Given his form, Raza should be a fine pick for your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 15.83)

Blessing Muzarabani is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition, taking six wickets in four matches. He is averaging just 15.83 in the tournament, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Muzarabani should be a fine selection in your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been brilliant with both the bat and ball. While he has picked up five wickets, Raza has also scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 167.90 in the middle order. The Zimbabwean all-rounder has been in fine form all year and given his experience, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has a fine record in this format against Zimbabwe, scoring 241 runs in seven innings. He averages 80.33 against Zimbabwe in T20Is, holding him in good stead. With the Pakistan wicketkeeper capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick as captain in your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 2464 runs in 74 matches Sikandar Raza 136 runs in 4 matches Blessing Muzarabani 6 wickets in 4 matches Shan Masood 52(42) in the previous match Haris Rauf 2/36 in the previous match

PAK vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Luke Jongwe, a bowling-allrounder by trade, has not been required with the ball so far in the tournament. Even on the batting front, Jongwe is slated to bat at No. 7 or 8, not leaving much room to make an impact. Given Pakistan's quality of bowling as well, Jongwe could be avoided for your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc), Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Babar Azam, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf (vc)

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 2012 votes