Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women - Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Women will take on Ireland Women in match number two of the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday (November 6).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Pakistan Women recorded a thumping victory in the first game of this series. Their openers racked up big centuries and helped the hosts reach 335/3 in 50 overs. The Pakistan bowlers completed a clinical show as the side picked up a 128-run win.

Ireland Women will be looking to improve in the bowling department and also find some consistency with the bat.

PK-W vs IR-W, Match Details

The second match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be played on November 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs IR-W

Date & Time: November 6, 2022, 10:30 am IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is usually a good one to bat on. However, there is some movement for the pacers early on and the spinners usually tend to find a bit of turn as well.

Thus, an all-round pitch is likely to be in store for this game.

PK-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima.

Ireland Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI: Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast.

Today’s PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (1 match, 107 runs)

Muneeba Ali has been batting really well in ODI cricket this year. She smashed a fine ton in the first game of this series. Ali scored 107 off 114 balls in a knock that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Sidra Ameen (1 match, 176 runs)

Sidra Ameen smashed her third ODI ton in 2022 and piled on an unbeaten 176 in the first ODI. She hit 20 fours and a six in her 151-ball knock.

Top All-rounder Pick

Orla Prendergast (1 match, 29 runs, 0 wickets)

Orla Prendergast can be effective with both bat and ball. She bowled four overs with the new ball and was quite economical and also got 29 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Arlene Kelly (1 match, 2 wickets, 12 runs)

Arlene Kelly was the leading wicket-taker for Ireland Women in the first ODI. She took two scalps and also got a good start with the bat.

PK-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nida Dar (1 match, 3 wickets)

Nida Dar didn’t bat in the first ODI but she bowled a superb spell with the ball. The off-spinning all-rounder returned with figures of 3/34 from 9.3 overs.

Laura Delany (1 match, 69 runs, 0 wickets)

Laura Delany was one of the big positives for Ireland Women in the last match. The Ireland Women’s skipper amassed 69 runs in the first ODI and she bowled a few economical overs with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nida Dar 3 wickets in 1 match Laura Delany 69 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Muneeba Ali 107 runs in 1 match Sidra Ameen 176 runs in 1 match Arlene Kelly 2 wickets in 1 match

PK-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Both sides have some quality all-rounders in their ranks and they will be crucial in this game. Thus, the likes of Nida Dar, Laura Delany and Orla Prendergast along with Pakistan’s top-order will be the players to watch out for.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali.

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Gaby Lewis.

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson.

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana.

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali.

Batters: Sidra Ameen, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter.

All-rounders: Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast.

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Arlene Kelly.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes