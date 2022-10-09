PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match 17

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 16th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Pakistan Women have been in top form in the ongoing continental tournament. They lost to Thailand Women but bounced back wonderfully to beat India Women and remain on course to book a semi-final berth. They are currently second in the points table.

Meanwhile, UAE Women have registered just one win in four encounters. They are sixth (second-last) in the points table.

PK-W vs UAE-W, Match Details

The 16th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played on October 9, 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs UAE-W

Date & Time: October 9, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners have found assistance and have performed really well. The pacers have found a bit of movement with the new ball. Thus, another good all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 125

Average 2nd-innings score: 84

PK-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Pakistan Women: W, L, W, W

United Arab Emirates Women: L, W, L, L

PK-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, and Nashra Sandhu.

United Arab Emirates Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI: Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, and Suraksha Kotte.

Today’s PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Theertha Satish (4 matches, 88 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Theertha Satish has been in good touch with the bat. She has accumulated 88 runs and has affected one stumping apart from taking a couple of catches.

Top Batter Pick

Sidra Ameen (4 matches, 134 runs)

Sidra Ameen is in top batting form. She has amassed 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike-rate of 98.52.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chaya Mughal (4 matches, 47 runs, 3 wickets)

Chaya Mughal has been effective with both bat and ball. She has picked up three scalps at an economy of 5.64 and has made 47 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Sadia Iqbal (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Sadia Iqbal has bowled really well in this tournament. The left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in three games and has an economy rate of 3.50.

PK-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nida Dar (4 matches, 68 runs, 6 wickets)

Nida Dar has been in magnificent form with both bat and ball. She has batted only twice and has scored 68 runs while striking at 115.25. With the ball, she has returned with six wickets.

Tuba Hassan (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Tuba Hassan has been consistent with the ball for Pakistan Women. The leg-spinner has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nida Dar 68 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Tuba Hassan 5 wickets in 4 matches Chaya Mughal 47 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Sidra Ameen 134 runs in 4 matches Sadia Iqbal 4 wickets in 3 matches

PK-W vs UAE-W match expert tips

Pakistan Women will start as overwhelming favorites and hence, picking seven of their players could be the way to go. Moreover, the Pakistan Women’s bowlers and all-rounders have been in top form and they could be the top captaincy picks.

PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keepers: Muneeba Ali, Theertha Satish

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, Kavisha Kumari Egodage

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Mahika Gaur, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Theertha Satish

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, Kavisha Kumari Egodage

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Chaya Mughal, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Mahika Gaur, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

