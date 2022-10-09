PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match 17

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 16th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Pakistan Women have been in top form in the ongoing continental tournament. They lost to Thailand Women but bounced back wonderfully to beat India Women and remain on course to book a semi-final berth. They are currently second in the points table.
Meanwhile, UAE Women have registered just one win in four encounters. They are sixth (second-last) in the points table.
PK-W vs UAE-W, Match Details
The 16th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 between Pakistan Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played on October 9, 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PK-W vs UAE-W
Date & Time: October 9, 2022, 1.00 pm IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners have found assistance and have performed really well. The pacers have found a bit of movement with the new ball. Thus, another good all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.
Matches won by teams batting first: 5
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average 1st-innings score: 125
Average 2nd-innings score: 84
PK-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
Pakistan Women: W, L, W, W
United Arab Emirates Women: L, W, L, L
PK-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing 11 today
Pakistan Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, and Nashra Sandhu.
United Arab Emirates Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI: Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, and Suraksha Kotte.
Today’s PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Theertha Satish (4 matches, 88 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)
Theertha Satish has been in good touch with the bat. She has accumulated 88 runs and has affected one stumping apart from taking a couple of catches.
Top Batter Pick
Sidra Ameen (4 matches, 134 runs)
Sidra Ameen is in top batting form. She has amassed 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike-rate of 98.52.
Top All-rounder Pick
Chaya Mughal (4 matches, 47 runs, 3 wickets)
Chaya Mughal has been effective with both bat and ball. She has picked up three scalps at an economy of 5.64 and has made 47 runs with the bat.
Top Bowler Pick
Sadia Iqbal (3 matches, 4 wickets)
Sadia Iqbal has bowled really well in this tournament. The left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in three games and has an economy rate of 3.50.
PK-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Nida Dar (4 matches, 68 runs, 6 wickets)
Nida Dar has been in magnificent form with both bat and ball. She has batted only twice and has scored 68 runs while striking at 115.25. With the ball, she has returned with six wickets.
Tuba Hassan (4 matches, 5 wickets)
Tuba Hassan has been consistent with the ball for Pakistan Women. The leg-spinner has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.
5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
PK-W vs UAE-W match expert tips
Pakistan Women will start as overwhelming favorites and hence, picking seven of their players could be the way to go. Moreover, the Pakistan Women’s bowlers and all-rounders have been in top form and they could be the top captaincy picks.
PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keepers: Muneeba Ali, Theertha Satish
Batters: Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, Kavisha Kumari Egodage
All-rounders: Nida Dar, Chaya Mughal
Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Mahika Gaur, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal
PK-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Theertha Satish
Batters: Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, Kavisha Kumari Egodage
All-rounders: Nida Dar, Chaya Mughal, Omaima Sohail
Bowlers: Mahika Gaur, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal