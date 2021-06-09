PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Match - June 10, 2021

Palmerston Cricket Club will square off against Tracy Village CC in a Darwin T20 fixture at the Marrara Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Palmerston Cricket Club made a winning start to their Darwin T20 campaign, beating Darwin Cricket Club by 17 runs. Batting first, Palmerston Cricket Club scored 161 runs before successfully defending the total. They will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in the Darwin T20.

Tracy Village CC, on the other hand, slumped to a seven-wicket loss to Darwin Cricket Club in their Darwin T20 opener. They will be eager to open their account in the tournament as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from

Palmerston Cricket Club: Alex Bleakley (c), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (wk), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn

Tracy Village CC: Hugo Burdon (c), Andrew Somerville, Awad Naqvi, Craig Dancey, Jesse Newman-McCann, Matteo Charlton, Antum Naqvi, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (wk), Joshua Kann, Liam Hutschinson, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana, Zayden Lewis

Predicted Playing XIs

Palmerston Cricket Club: Connor Blaxall-Hill, Harry Zimmermann, Alex Bleakley (c), Lucas Nitschke, Liam Sparke, Corey McDean (wk), Hamish Martin, Beau Pearce, Charlie Bignell, Daniel McKell, Lachlan Gallagher

Tracy Village CC: Antum Naqvi, Joshua Kann, Hugo Burdon (c), Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmonstone, Cameron Hemp, Kane Hurley, Patrick Parsons (wk), Craig Dancey, Max Anson, Harry Kitschke

Match Details

Match: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC

Date and Time: June 10th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin is usually on the slower side. The ODD competition didn’t really see a lot of big scores and it was tough work for the batters, with the bowlers dominating the proceedings. A score of around 140-150 could well be par at the venue.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCC vs TRV)

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCC vs TRV)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Corey McDean, Hugo Burdon, Harry Zimmermann, Cameron Hemp, Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmonstone, Liam Sparke, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell, Max Anson

Captain: Connor Blaxall-Hill. Vice-captain: Hugo Burdon

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Corey McDean, Hugo Burdon, Harry Zimmermann, Beau Pearce, Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmonstone, Joshua Kann, Connor Blaxall-Hill, Hamish Martin, Kane Hurley, Max Anson

Captain: Coby Edmondstone. Vice-captain: Harry Zimmermann

Edited by Samya Majumdar