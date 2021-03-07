PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Presidents Cup T20 match - March 7th, 2021

In the fifth match of the KCA Presidents Cup 2021, KCA Panthers will lock horns with KCA Tuskers in a bid to go atop the standings. KCA Panthers registered an emphatic six-wicket victory in their first match of the tournament.

KCA Tuskers, on the other hand, became the first team in the KCA Presidents Cup 2021 to lose a match while batting second. Despite restricting the opponents to just 146 runs, Tuskers lost the game by 40 runs.

Presidents Cup 2021: Squads to choose from

KCA Panthers

Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev KJ, Subin Suresh (wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh (wk), Jose S Perayil.

KCA Tuskers

Vatsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

KCA Panthers

Aadidev TJ, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Aravind K Sanjeev, Sachin Suresh, Monu Krishna, Jose S Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Prasson Prasad, KK Jiyas.

KCA Tuskers

Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran

Match Details

Match: KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers, Match 5

Date & Time: 8th March 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in the last two games has hovered around 145. Although teams batting first can put up a decent score on the board, they won't find it easy defending the target.

The strip has supported medium pacers and spinners more than fast bowlers. Both teams will want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PAN VS TUS)

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction - Presidents Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Nikhil T, Aadidev T J, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Mohan, Joffin Jose, Jose S Perayil, Vignesh Puthur, Karaparambil Monish, Ahmed Farzeen, Aravind K Sanjeev

Captain: Sachin Suresh; Vice-captain: Sachin Mohan

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Suresh, Nikhil T, Aadidev T J, Sanju Sanjeev, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Jose S Perayil, Vignesh Puthur, Afrad Reshab, Ahmed Farzeen, Vaisakh Chandran

Captain: Joffin Jose; Vice-captain: Jose S Perayil