PAT vs AVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 44

The Patriots (PAT) will take on the Avengers (AVE) in the 44th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Patriots are one of the strongest teams in the tournament as they are continuously performing well. The Avengers, meanwhile, haven't had their best season as they have lost a couple of matches and are currently placed in fifth position.

The Avengers will be hoping to win this game, but it is going to be a tough one for them. We expect the Patriots to continue their winning run in this match.

PAT vs AVE Probable Playing XI

PAT Playing XI

N Kaarthikeyan D (wk & c), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

AVE Playing XI

Mohan Doss R (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Match Details

PAT vs AVE, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 44

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, giving both hitters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batters set to play a big role.

Story continues below ad

In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Due to the pitch situation, both clubs would want to bat second.

PAT vs AVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kaarthikeyan is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

K Aravind and S Parameswaran are the best batter picks for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and has also been completing his quota of two overs. You can expect him to bowl even in death overs.

All-rounders

K Pandya is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting well in the tournament and also completing his quota of two overs each. V Marimuthu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Story continues below ad

K Prudvi and A Badrinath are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. K Prudvi has taken 12 wickets so far in the Pondicherry T10 league.

Top 3 players to pick in PAT vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

S Parameswaran (PAT)

V Marimuthu (AVE)

K Pandya (PAT)

Important stats for PAT vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

K Prudvi - 12 wickets

S Parameswaran - 179 runs and 15 wickets

V Marimuthu - 201 runs and five wickets

Patriots vs Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Kaarthikeyan, K Aravind, A Anand, S Parameeshwaran, V Marimuthu, L Jawaharraj, K Pandya, N Vengadeshwaran, B Bhushan, K Prudvi, and A Badrinath

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: K Pandya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Kaarthikeyan, K Aravind, A Anand, V Shashank, S Parameeshwaran, V Marimuthu, L Jawaharraj, K Pandya, N Vengadeshwaran, K Prudvi, and A Badrinath

Captain: K Pandya Vice Captain: S Parameswaran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far