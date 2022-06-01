PAT vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 40

The Patriots (PAT) will take on the Eagles (EAG) in the 40th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Patriots are one of the strongest teams in the tournament as they are continuously performing well. The Eagles are another strong team, currently placed in third position in the points table.

The Eagles will be hoping to win this game, but the match is going to be a tough one for them as the Patriots are in top-notch form. We expect the Patriots to perform well and win the match.

PAT vs EAG Probable Playing XI

PAT Playing XI

N Kaarthikeyan D (wk & c), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

EAG Playing XI

R Ayyanar (wk & c), Govindaranjan AS, Akash P, Sivamurugan M, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Madan Kumar K, Saie Sharan Y, Jasvanth S, Naarayanan KR, Abeesh T A, Sathish S.

Match Details

PAT vs EAG, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 40

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, giving both hitters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batters set to play a big role.

In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Due to the pitch situation, both clubs would want to bat second.

PAT vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

S Parameeshwaran and V Shashank are the best batter picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and have also been completing their quota of two overs. You can expect them to bowl even in death overs too.

All-rounders

K Pandya and S Jasvanth are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and have also been completing their quota of two overs each. Govindaraajan AS is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

TA Abeesh and A Badrinath are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. A Badrinath took two wickets in the match against the Warriors. TA Abeesh picked up two wickets against the Titans.

Top 3 players to pick in PAT vs EAG Dream11 prediction team

S Parameeshwaran (PAT)

S Jasvanth (EAG)

K Pandya (PAT)

Important stats for PAT vs EAG Dream11 prediction team

A Badrinath - Seven wickets

S Parameswaran - 133 runs and 15 wickets

TA Abeesh - Six wickets

PAT vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, V Shashank, S Parameeshwaran, S Sharan, S Jasvanth, Govindaraajan AS, K Pandya, TA Abeesh, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and Naarayanan KR

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: K Pandya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, N Kaarthikeyan, V Shashank, S Parameeshwaran, S Sharan, S Jasvanth, K Pandya, TA Abeesh, Subramaniyan K, A Badrinath, and Naarayanan KR

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: K Pandya

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far