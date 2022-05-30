PAT vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 36

The Patriots (PAT) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 36th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Patriots are one of the strongest teams in the tournament as they are consistently performing well. The Titans have had one of their worst seasons and have lost their last two matches.

The Titans will be hoping to win this game but the match is going to be a tough one for them.

PAT vs TIT Probable Playing XI

PAT

N Kaarthikeyan D (wk & c), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

TIT

George Samuel A (wk), Rohit D (c), Jay Pandey, Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew M, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Tharun J, and Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Match Details

TIT vs PAT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 36

Date and Time: May 31, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is a well-balanced one, giving both hitters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with the top-order batters set to play a big role.

In this encounter, the spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams will want to bat second.

TIT vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kaarthikeyan is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is a part of the top order and is also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

J Pandey and S Parameswaran are the best batter picks for the Dream11 team as they are in the top order. You can expect the duo to bowl in the death overs.

All-rounders

K Pandya is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting well in the tournament. A Zeeshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Gurvinder Singh and A Badrinath are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Gurvinder Singh has taken eight wickets so far in the Pondicherry T10 league.

Top 3 players to pick in TIT vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

S Parameswaran (PAT)

Gurvinder Singh (TIT)

K Pandya (PAT)

Important stats for TIT vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

Gurvinder Singh - 8 wickets

S Parameswaran - 128 runs and 13 wickets

J Manikandan - 108 runs

Titans vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Kaarthikeyan, S Naidu, V Shashank, S Parameshwaran, J Manikandan, J Pandey, A Zeeshan, K Pandya, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthew, and A Badrinath

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: K Pandya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Kaarthikeyan, S Naidu, V Shashank, S Parameshwaran, J Pandey, A Zeeshan, K Pandya, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthew, R Vijai, and A Badrinath

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: K Pandya

