WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 33

The Warriors, also known as WAR will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 33rd match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Titans have been one of the most dominant teams in this year's Pondicherry T10 League, having won their last few games by big margins. The Warriors' season has been full of ups and downs as the team has struggled to win games on a consistent basis

The Warriors will give it their all to win today's match, but the odds are stacked against them. We predict the Titans to win this game and extend their tournament dominance by winning two more points.

WAR vs TIT Probable Playing XI

WAR Playing XI

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), R Premraj (c), Selvan M, B Prabu, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Thamizamani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, Kannan Vignesh, and M Pandey

TIT Playing XI

Rohit D (c), George Samuel A (wk), Jay Pandey, Nitin Pranav V, Ameer Zeeshan N, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Abin Mathew M, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, and Tharun J

Match Details

WAR vs TIT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 33rd

Date and Time: 30th May 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The batting-friendly pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry also provides bowlers with various wicket opportunities. The match is expected to be dominated by pace bowlers, with top-order batsmen expected to play a key role. Spinners have the opportunity to take multiple wickets in this match, especially in the second innings. Both teams would desire to bat second after winning the toss.

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team as he is continuously scoring well in the tournament. He smashed 47 runs in just 22 balls against the Royals. S Naidu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

R Premraj and J Manikandan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Pandey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Ratnaparkhe and S Santhamoorthy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of 2 overs. P Ratnaparkhe smashed 51 runs in just 25 balls against the Avengers.

Bowlers

Gurvinder Singh and A Mathews are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. Gurvinder Singh has taken 7 wickets for his team in this year's tournament. M Pandey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR)

Gurvinder Singh (TIT)

J Pandey (TIT)

Important stats for Titans vs Warriors Dream11 prediction team

Gurvinder Singh - 7 wickets

P Ratnaparkhe - 133 runs and 3 wickets

J Manikandan - 89 runs

Warriors vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Avinash, S Naidu, J Manikandan, R Premraj, J Pandey, P Ratnaparkhe, S Santhamoorthy, Gurvinder Singh, M Pandey, A Matthews, and R Vijai

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe Vice Captain: S Santhamoorthy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Avinash, S Naidu, J Manikandan, R Premraj, B Prabhu, P Ratnaparkhe, S Santhamoorthy, A Zeeshan, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthews, and R Vijai

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe Vice Captain: S Santhamoorthy

