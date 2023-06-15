PB vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharashtra Premier League, Match 1

The 1st match of the Maharashtra Premier League will see the Puneri Bappa (PB) squaring off against Kolhapur Tuskers (KT) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PB vs KT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing the inaugural match of the latest domestic series "Maharashtra Premier League". This will be an opportunity for youngsters to step up and show their talent.

Kolhapur Tuskers will give it their all to win the match, but the Puneri Bappa are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PB vs KT Match Details

The 1st match of the Maharashtra Premier League will be played on June 15 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PB vs KT, Match 1

Date and Time: 11st June 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch is a batting paradise, where batters find it easy to hit big boundaries and score runs. Pacers might find assistance in the initial overs after which it is expected to be batters' game.

PB vs KT Form Guide

PB - Will be playing their first match

KT - Will be playing their first match

PB vs KT Probable Playing XI

PB Playing XI

No injury updates

Suraj Shinde, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Harsh Sanghvi, Pawan Shah, Digvijay Patil (wk), Abhimanyu Jadhav, Bhushan Navande, Adharsh Botara, kunsh Dixit, Shripad Nimbalkar, Sachin Bhosale

KT Playing XI

No injury updates

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Kirtiraj Wadekar, NS Shaikh, Sahil Autade (wk), AA Darekar, Taranjit Singh, Nihal Tusamad, Ravi Chaudhari

PB vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shinde

S Shinde is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Autade is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Gaikwad

K Jadhav and R Gaikwad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Bawne played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shidhaye

N Shaikh and A Shidhaye are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ansari is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Jamale

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Singh and S Jamale. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Pore is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PB vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad will bat in the top order and was in red-hot form in IPL 2023, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Jadhav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Jadhav as he will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PB vs KT, Match 1

R Gaikwad

K Jadhav

A Shidhaye

N Shaikh

A Ansari

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shinde

Batters: R Gaikwad (c), A Bawne, K Jadhav

All-rounders: N Shaikh, A Shidhaye (vc), A Ansari, A Darekar

Bowlers: T Singh, S Jamale, A Pore

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shinde

Batters: R Gaikwad (c), A Bawne, K Jadhav (vc), H Sanghvi

All-rounders: N Shaikh, A Shidhaye, A Ansari

Bowlers: T Singh, S Jamale, A Pore

