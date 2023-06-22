Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals - Dream11 Prediction - Maharashtra Premier League 2023

The Puneri Bappa (PB) will take on the Solapur Royals (SR) in match number 12 of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Puneri Bappa have started this tournament well. They won their first two games as they beat Kolhapur Tuskers and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings before they lost to Eagle Nashik Titans by one run in their last encounter.

On the other hand, Solapur Royals have lost all their three games so far. Ratnagiri Jets, Eagle Nashik Titans and Kolhapur Tuskers have handed them defeats.

PB vs SR, Match Details

The 12th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 between Puneri Bappa and Solapur Royals will be played on June 22, 2023, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PB vs SR

Date & Time: June 22, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has been a good one to bat on. There is usually some movement with the new ball and some decent bounce. A score of around 160-165 could be par at this venue.

PB vs SR Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Puneri Bappa: L, W, W

Solapur Royals: L, L, L

PB vs SR Probable Playing 11 today

Puneri Bappa Team News

No major injury concerns.

Puneri Bappa Probable Playing XI: Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Rohan Damle, Prashant Kore, Suraj Shinde (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Advay Shidhaye, Harsh Sanghvi, Sachin Bhosale, Shubham Kothari, and Piyush Salvi.

Solapur Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Solapur Royals Probable Playing XI: Yash Nahar, Praveen Deshetti, Swapnil Fulpagar, Rushabh Rathod, Vishant More (wk), Atharva Kale, Mehul Patel, Parthamesh Gawade, Vicky Ostwal, Sunil Yadav, Satyajeet Bachhav, and Pranay Singh.

Today’s PB vs SR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rushabh Rathod (3 matches, 77 runs)

Rushabh Rathod has been batting well. He has accumulated 77 runs in three outings and he has a strike-rate of 111.59.

Top Batter Pick

Pavan Shah (3 matches, 141 runs)

Pavan Shah is in solid touch with the bat. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in this competition so far and he has aggregated 141 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 146.88. He has struck a couple of half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Damle (3 matches, 33 runs, 5 wickets)

Rohan Damle has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinner has taken five scalps in three games and he got a 22-ball 33 in the only game he batted.

Top Bowler Pick

Vicky Ostwal (3 matches, 3 wickets)

Vicky Ostwal has bowled quite well in this competition. The left-arm spinner has picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 6.08.

PB vs SR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad (3 matches, 143 runs)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is in brilliant form with the bat. The PB skipper and star opener has amassed 143 runs in three innings while striking at 210.29. He has smacked 10 sixes and nine fours.

Piyush Salvi (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Piyush Salvi is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. The PB pacer has returned with eight wickets in three matches and he has an economy rate of 6.92. He has a bowling strike-rate of 9.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PB vs SR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ruturaj Gaikwad 143 runs in 3 matches Piyush Salvi 8 wickets in 3 matches Pavan Shah 141 runs in 3 matches Rohan Damle 33 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Vicky Ostwal 3 wickets in 3 matches

PB vs SR match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and wicket-taking bowlers and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Praveen Deshetti, Pavan Shah, Vicky Ostwal and Piyush Salvi could be the ones to watch out for.

PB vs SR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals - Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Rushabh Rathod

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Praveen Deshetti, Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar

All-rounders: Sunil Yadav, Rohan Damle

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Pranay Singh, Piyush Salvi, Shubham Kothari

PB vs SR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals - Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Rushabh Rathod

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Praveen Deshetti, Atharva Kale, Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Sachin Bhosale

All-rounders: Rohan Damle

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Pranay Singh, Piyush Salvi

