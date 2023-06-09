PBC vs SCK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast match – June 10, 2023

Match no.2 of the 2023 Trinidad T10 Blast edition will get underway on June 10 between Parakeet Buccaneers and Soca King at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba. The game is scheduled to kick off at midnight. The two teams will take on each other during the infancy stage of the tournament as plenty of fireworks awaits us.

It will be interesting to see how they approach this fixture as both sides will come head-to-head for the first time in the history of this competition. As we lead into this exciting contest, here are the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain in your PBC vs SCK Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Dejourn Charles (SCK) - 8.5 credits

Charles can be a very threatening batsman once he gets his eye in. He has an exhilarating strike rate of 217 and has amassed over 100 runs in six T10 innings. Furthermore, he has one 20-plus & 30-plus score respectively.

The promising wicketkeeper-batsman has a long way to go and we recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your upcoming PBC vs SCK Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Jason Mohammed (SCK) - 9 credits

Jason is a formidable T20 batsman who has represented his side at the highest level. He has a very explosive record in T10 cricket. In just 13 games, he has accumulated 489 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 225.3.

In the shortest format of the game, Jason managed to bag the best individual score of 93. Jason has the ability to go a long way and should surely feature in your PBC vs SCK Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Evin Lewis (PBC) - 9 credits

Lewis is a fiery cricketer who has delivered some scintillating performances with the bat in the shorter formats of the game. In eight T10 innings, he averages 54 with the bat and has an explosive strike rate of 242.6. When he middles them, he middles them well.

Lewis’s experience in international cricket sets him apart and makes him our number-one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your PBC vs SCK Dream11 prediction match.

